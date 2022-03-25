 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas Jemal buys former King Sewing plant, citing 'great location' in Riverside
0 comments

Douglas Jemal is snapping up his third industrial property in Buffalo, agreeing to buy the former King Sewing Machine Co. plant in the Riverside neighborhood from the Buffalo Urban Development Corp.

Fresh off the sale of yet another piece of the Crowley Street factory to Enterprise Folding Box Co., BUDC is now proposing to sell the remaining 3.63 acres and existing buildings to the Washington, D.C., developer, who continues to expand his real estate portfolio in Buffalo.

Jemal – who also owns industrial buildings on Rano and Sycamore streets – said he plans to "put the warehouse back again and get some industrial tenants in there," while taking advantage of its proximity to a residential neighborhood that once supplied the workers for the factory.

"It’s a great location. It has folks you can hire in the neighborhood, with good jobs, that can just walk to work," Jemal said Friday. "What once was, could be again."

He's even eyeing one potential tenant in particular – Top Seedz, the grand-prize winner in last year's 43North business competition.

Founded four years ago by transplanted New Zealander Rebecca Brady, the Cheektowaga-based startup company makes hand-made artisan seed crackers and roasted seeds, and already sells its products in 350 stores, including Wegmans and Whole Foods. It produces about 50,000 boxes per month from its location near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where it currently employs about 20 workers.

Brady is already exploring options for new or expanded space to accommodate the company's anticipated growth and her long-term vision. And Jemal – who hosts 43North and many of the incubator's businesses at his Seneca One tower – has pitched the property to her.

"She's a contestant for that space, and she'd hire people in that neighborhood, to walk to work and cook the seeds," Jemal said.

Brady confirmed that she's looked at the facility, and "the size would be good." But it's not final. "We haven't committed to anything," she said. "We haven't narrowed our search. We're looking at various properties."

Even if Top Seedz doesn't select it, though, Jemal said the property would be ideal as a logical next step for other 43North companies that need manufacturing space after their initial year, or as an incubator for other industrial tenants. "It's eight minutes away from Seneca One by car," he said. "It's a perfect vehicle for them to move into, after their one year, if they're manufacturers."

308-Crowley-Enterprise

This aerial view of 308 Crowley Ave. shows both the BUDC property and Enterprise Folding Box next to it.

And, plenty of companies need more manufacturing and warehouse space, he noted. Enterprise – which makes pizza boxes and other consumer packaging – just completed its third purchase of part of the Crowley site, paying $60,000 for 2.1 acres adjacent to its own property, after previously buying 1.6 acres and a vacant two-story cinder-block building. The box maker's plant is next door, at 75 Isabelle St.

"There's a perfect example," Jemal said of Enterprise. "There's a lot of tenants like that for industrial space. There's a need for that."

Under the agreement with BUDC, which is subject to approval by the nonprofit agency's board when it meets on Tuesday, Jemal will pay $120,000 for the property, consistent with an independent appraisal. He also agreed to ensure that his reuse of the site "is compatible with the residential neighborhood in which it is located," according to a BUDC board memo.

City agency takes on cleanup, redevelopment of Riverside property

City agency takes on cleanup, redevelopment of Riverside property

Building on its past success with Riverbend and the Northland Corridor, the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is taking another stab at cleaning up and creating a potential new industrial property primed for redevelopment – this time in Riverside. The city-affiliated agency purchased an abandoned former manufacturing facility with a century-old history, first as a sewing machine plant and later for

That would close out BUDC's involvement with the property, which it acquired in June 2018 for $50,000 through King Crow LLC. The goal was to remediate it and put the long-vacant property back to active use, while demolishing parts of the structures that could not be saved.

75 Isabelle-308 Crowley satellite

A satellite view of Enterprise Folding Box Co., at 75 Isabelle St., and the former King Sewing Machine complex, at 308 Crowley Ave.

"We took the property on, and the angle always was to secure the property, to get it ready for future development that was consistent with the neighborhood," said Brandye Merriweather, BUDC president. "We're excited to see that property being put into better use. We definitely think it's positive and it's been a long time coming."

Originally a 7-acre site with a 300,000-square-foot complex on it, it's now down to half of the land, with significant portions of the deteriorating building remaining, which Jemal agreed to restore and retain, along with a historic clock tower that he intends to preserve.

Plan to demolish part of an old Riverside industrial complex hits a snag

Plan to demolish part of an old Riverside industrial complex hits a snag

City plans to demolish and redevelop a seven-acre former industrial site in the Riverside neighborhood have hit an unexpected stumbling block, after state historic preservation officials notified the city and Buffalo Urban Development Corp. that it disagreed with their plans. BUDC and the city had planned to partially demolish the former sewing machine and television manufacturing plant at 308

He said he's not yet sure how much he would spend on repairs, maintenance and renovation, since it depends on the future tenants and their needs.

"Douglas Development reached out to us and we're looking to try to move this forward and hopefully we'll have something further to announce," Merriweather said. "We're happy to see their willingness to work with the community, to look at some of the preservation aspects of the project, and put it into a higher and better use than what's currently there."

