Douglas Jemal buys former King Sewing plant, citing 'great location' in Riverside

Douglas Jemal is snapping up his third industrial property in Buffalo, agreeing to buy the former King Sewing Machine Co. plant in the Riverside neighborhood from the Buffalo Urban Development Corp.
Fresh off the sale of yet another piece of the Crowley Street factory to Enterprise Folding Box Co., BUDC is now proposing to sell the remaining 3.63 acres and existing buildings to the Washington, D.C., developer, who continues to expand his real estate portfolio in Buffalo.
Jemal – who also owns industrial buildings on Rano and Sycamore streets – said he plans to "put the warehouse back again and get some industrial tenants in there," while taking advantage of its proximity to a residential neighborhood that once supplied the workers for the factory.
"It’s a great location. It has folks you can hire in the neighborhood, with good jobs, that can just walk to work," Jemal said Friday. "What once was, could be again."
He's even eyeing one potential tenant in particular – Top Seedz, the grand-prize winner in last year's 43North business competition.
Founded four years ago by transplanted New Zealander Rebecca Brady, the Cheektowaga-based startup company makes hand-made artisan seed crackers and roasted seeds, and already sells its products in 350 stores, including Wegmans and Whole Foods. It produces about 50,000 boxes per month from its location near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where it currently employs about 20 workers.
Brady is already exploring options for new or expanded space to accommodate the company's anticipated growth and her long-term vision. And Jemal – who hosts 43North and many of the incubator's businesses at his Seneca One tower – has pitched the property to her.
"She's a contestant for that space, and she'd hire people in that neighborhood, to walk to work and cook the seeds," Jemal said.
Brady confirmed that she's looked at the facility, and "the size would be good." But it's not final. "We haven't committed to anything," she said. "We haven't narrowed our search. We're looking at various properties."
Even if Top Seedz doesn't select it, though, Jemal said the property would be ideal as a logical next step for other 43North companies that need manufacturing space after their initial year, or as an incubator for other industrial tenants. "It's eight minutes away from Seneca One by car," he said. "It's a perfect vehicle for them to move into, after their one year, if they're manufacturers."
And, plenty of companies need more manufacturing and warehouse space, he noted. Enterprise – which makes pizza boxes and other consumer packaging – just completed its third purchase of part of the Crowley site, paying $60,000 for 2.1 acres adjacent to its own property, after previously buying 1.6 acres and a vacant two-story cinder-block building. The box maker's plant is next door, at 75 Isabelle St.
Enterprise Folding Box Co. has been making folding and corrugated containers and other industrial packaging in Buffalo since 1965.
"There's a perfect example," Jemal said of Enterprise. "There's a lot of tenants like that for industrial space. There's a need for that."
A growing pizza-box maker in the Riverside neighborhood is expanding its facility.
Under the agreement with BUDC, which is subject to approval by the nonprofit agency's board when it meets on Tuesday, Jemal will pay $120,000 for the property, consistent with an independent appraisal. He also agreed to ensure that his reuse of the site "is compatible with the residential neighborhood in which it is located," according to a BUDC board memo.
That would close out BUDC's involvement with the property, which it acquired in June 2018 for $50,000 through King Crow LLC. The goal was to remediate it and put the long-vacant property back to active use, while demolishing parts of the structures that could not be saved.
"We took the property on, and the angle always was to secure the property, to get it ready for future development that was consistent with the neighborhood," said Brandye Merriweather, BUDC president. "We're excited to see that property being put into better use. We definitely think it's positive and it's been a long time coming."
Originally a 7-acre site with a 300,000-square-foot complex on it, it's now down to half of the land, with significant portions of the deteriorating building remaining, which Jemal agreed to restore and retain, along with a historic clock tower that he intends to preserve.
He said he's not yet sure how much he would spend on repairs, maintenance and renovation, since it depends on the future tenants and their needs.
"Douglas Development reached out to us and we're looking to try to move this forward and hopefully we'll have something further to announce," Merriweather said. "We're happy to see their willingness to work with the community, to look at some of the preservation aspects of the project, and put it into a higher and better use than what's currently there."