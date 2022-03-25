Douglas Jemal buys former King Sewing plant, citing 'great location' in Riverside

"There's a perfect example," Jemal said of Enterprise. "There's a lot of tenants like that for industrial space. There's a need for that."

Under the agreement with BUDC, which is subject to approval by the nonprofit agency's board when it meets on Tuesday, Jemal will pay $120,000 for the property, consistent with an independent appraisal. He also agreed to ensure that his reuse of the site "is compatible with the residential neighborhood in which it is located," according to a BUDC board memo.

City agency takes on cleanup, redevelopment of Riverside property Building on its past success with Riverbend and the Northland Corridor, the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is taking another stab at cleaning up and creating a potential new industrial property primed for redevelopment – this time in Riverside. The city-affiliated agency purchased an abandoned former manufacturing facility with a century-old history, first as a sewing machine plant and later for

That would close out BUDC's involvement with the property, which it acquired in June 2018 for $50,000 through King Crow LLC. The goal was to remediate it and put the long-vacant property back to active use, while demolishing parts of the structures that could not be saved.

"We took the property on, and the angle always was to secure the property, to get it ready for future development that was consistent with the neighborhood," said Brandye Merriweather, BUDC president. "We're excited to see that property being put into better use. We definitely think it's positive and it's been a long time coming."