Douglas Jemal buys Butler Mansion from UB

Developer Douglas Jemal has bought the historic Butler Mansion in downtown Buffalo, paying $3.75 million for the 123-year-old Delaware Avenue house.

Jemal, the Washington, D.C.-based developer who has emerged as a leading force in re-energizing Buffalo's downtown landscape, acquired the 20,644-square-foot mansion and 7,887-square-foot carriage house on 3.24 acres at 672 Delaware on Friday from the University at Buffalo Foundation.

He said he will "probably turn it into either a hotel or office space," but hasn't made any decisions.

The mansion has served as the home of University at Buffalo's Jacobs Executive Development Center since it was donated to the school by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs.

Jemal said he bought it specifically because of its history and connection to Delaware North and especially the Jacobs family.

"One of the reasons I bought it was because of the name Delaware North, and how I feel about Jerry Jacobs and his family," Jemal said Monday. "I admire him and I'd like to follow in his footsteps."

Jemal added that he has met Jacobs and some members of his family. Jemal noted that the mansion is located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and North Street – an intersection that gave the Buffalo-based hospitality company its name.

"That had more significance to me than the Butler Mansion," Jemal said. "It's a beautiful piece of property, but the significance is Jerry Jacobs."

Designed by architect Stanford White, the 40-room mansion was built between 1896 and 1899 for Erie County Savings Bank executive George L. Williams and his wife, on a site that at that time had views of Lake Erie. It's considered a "contributing property" to the Delaware Avenue Historic District.

Six years after it was completed, Williams moved away and sold the mansion to Buffalo Evening News publisher Edward Hubert Butler Sr. The home passed to his son after Butler died in 1914, and then to Kate Robinson Butler, who inherited both the home and the newspaper after her husband died in 1956.

Kate Butler continued to own the newspaper and the house until she died in 1974, after which the home was sold to the William C. Baird Foundation. The newspaper was sold to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

The Baird Foundation gave the house to Roswell Park Cancer Institute – now Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center – but Roswell sold it to Delaware North in 1979, along with the adjacent Metcalfe House, which Delaware North demolished to make way for a parking lot.

The company retained the Butler Mansion, spending $6 million to renovate it, before selling it in 1990 to a Canadian company, Varity Corp., for its new global headquarters.

Varity was later acquired by a company out of Cleveland, which sold the mansion back to Delaware North in 1999.

“We are honored to be the new caretaker that will prepare this fabulous work of art known as the historic Butler Mansion for the next chapter in its amazing life,” Jemal said.

“I pledge to devote every facet of my experience and creativity to re-position this wonderful asset of the City of Buffalo in a way that maximizes its usefulness to the surrounding neighborhood while retaining its stunning architectural beauty,” he said.

The nonprofit organization had listed the home through Robert Stewart and Bob Schell of Pyramid Brokerage Co. of Buffalo at the school's request, as it no longer had as much need for the mansion.

Jacobs, who heads one of Buffalo's largest privately owned companies, gifted the property in 2000 to UB, which used it as a continuing education and training facility. But as the university focused more of its attention on pursuing the physical master plans for its three campuses, it had reduced its use of the Butler Mansion.

“We greatly appreciate Mr. Jacobs’ support of our efforts to sell the property as well as his tremendous philanthropy through the years to both the University and UBF,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi.

The foundation plans to use the proceeds to promote UB's activities and programs, including by acquiring "strategic assets," managing resources and "providing an array of services for the UB community," said UB Foundation CEO Stacy Knapper.