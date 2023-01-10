Douglas Development faces harsh criticism over proposed expansion of Elmwood-Bidwell project

Executives with Douglas Development Corp., along with their architects, got an earful of criticism, complaints and ridicule from about 30 Elmwood Village residents Tuesday night, as neighbors of the company's proposed Bidwell Parkway redevelopment project voiced their displeasure with plans to add another floor and 16 apartments to what is currently envisioned as a four-story building.

Executive Vice President Paul Millstein and architect Paul Lang from Carmina Wood Design were repeatedly interrupted and heckled by the small crowd that gathered in a hollowed-out former storefront at the corner of Elmwood and Potomac avenues for a public forum to learn more about the company's modified plan and its request for a new zoning variance. They expressed skepticism and even mistrust of the company, and dismissed some of its explanations.

“This is the middle of a residential community, and you have not considered the people who live here at all,” one woman called out. “Obviously, you don’t care.”

Millstein at times struggled to control the discussion, which even devolved into arguments between neighbors while he could do little more than listen. But he also expressed support for some of the ideas that were suggested.

"I hear all of you, loud and clear. And there’s absolutely some things that we can do to make it better,” Millstein said. “There’s no question in my mind that you will not be happy at the end of the day, but I think there’s some concessions that we can make to make it somewhat better.”

Sixteen months after winning city approval for a four-story project at Elmwood and Bidwell, Douglas Jemal's company says it needs to boost the density of the project from 34 units to 50 in order to generate more income and offset sharply higher costs of restoring the historic structures along Elmwood. That will require an additional seven feet in height, to 65 feet.

Neighbors said the additional height could intrude on their privacy and would affect their views. They questioned the impact on the character of the neighborhood. And they dismissed the developer's need for more density, saying that was the company's problem and shouldn't impact them.

Nearby residents were particularly upset that the increased number of tenants would add to the parking woes in the neighborhood, since the project site does not include room for parking. Instead, the developer will make parking available at the Richardson-Olmsted Complex on Forest Avenue, about seven-tenths of a mile away, and then provide shuttle service for tenants during the day. Jemal has a 99-year lease on the Richardson property.

However, Millstein said the developer is also counting on most of the new tenants not having cars or not driving that often, saying that Buffalo's driving culture needs to change, and that younger tenants – especially those coming from out of town – don't want to drive as much. "We’re going in a different direction," he said. "You may think that may not work, but we think it will, and we’ll take that chance."

He said the firm has done many such projects, especially in other cities. And he noted that the city's Green Code deliberately seeks to encourage alternative transportation and walkability by removing parking requirements for projects. "The hope is that we have 50 people that rent here that don’t have cars and don’t need them," Millstein said, to laughter. "Buffalo is a car city. I get that. But Buffalo has to progress."