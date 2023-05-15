It's a few months later than he expected, but Douglas Jemal is poised to complete his long-awaited purchase of a downtown parking lot surrounded by a highway loop, where he plans to construct a new $45 million building with apartments and parking next to his Seneca One tower.

Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. – through a separate entity called Jemal's Loop LLC – is expected to pay $1.5 million to acquire the 0.9-acre property at 61 Terrace, which is currently owned by both the city and the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency. That's the 110-space parking lot that is surrounded by the highway loop connecting the Niagara Thruway and the Skyway, adjacent to the Pearl Street Grill & Brewery.

He was previously named designated developer of the site in November 2021, but it has taken a year and a half to negotiate and finalize details of a sales agreement, which is being reviewed by the Common Council on Tuesday. According to terms of the agreement, BURA will receive $1.07 million, while the city gets $407,000, based on their proportional ownership of the land. Closing is tentatively planned for the current fiscal year.

Upon final approval and closing of the deal, plans call for construction of a new tower with a five-story concrete parking ramp with 300 spaces, under four floors of apartments consisting of 148 studio through three-bedroom units. The $45 million project would also include an interior courtyard and greenspace. Construction is expected to take 18 months to two years.

However, Jemal said he wasn't sure how soon construction could begin, as lenders have tightened up on commercial real estate financing after the recent spate of large bank failures – even though none of the collapses were related to lending. "It's affected the whole world," he said.

As part of the final agreement, Jemal also agreed to designate 10% of the rental units – or 15 apartments – as affordable for households earning 80% or less than the area median income, at a rate that is 25% less than the market rates for other units in the building, based on data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, supplied annually by BURA. The city agency will monitor compliance for a flat $35,000 fee.

Those units will consist of three studios, four "junior" one-bedroom apartments, six one-bedroom units, a two-bedroom apartment and one three-bedroom apartment. The units must be comparable in quality to the market-rate apartments, with access to all on-site amenities, entrances, exits and parking. They must be rented within 12 months of opening. And they must be maintained at that level for at least 15 years after the building opens.

"Affordable units shall have the same quality of construction, energy efficiency, and exterior appearance as market-rate units in the same building," according to the proposed Council resolution. "The interior finishes of affordable units may differ from the interior finishes of market-rate units so long as they are durable, of good and new quality, and consistent with current standards for new housing."

On Tuesday, the Common Council is also poised to approve Jemal's $120,000 purchase of the Meidenbauer House property at 204, 206 and 208 High St., in the Fruit Belt neighborhood.

That's where the developer – through Jemal's Meidenbauer House LLC – plans to restore and renovate the historic building at 204 High, creating seven market-rate apartments while preserving the historic fabric of the building. The two other lots will be redeveloped into a 13-space parking lot and a community park.

Jemal was approved as designated developer for Meidenbauer one year ago, in May 2022, and has already spent $1.23 million, including $400,000 just to stabilize the deteriorating property.

However, that tally also includes construction and repairs that generated controversy within the preservation community, after the developer's workers made significant alterations to the historic building that had not been approved or sanctioned by the Buffalo Preservation Board. They include changes to the slope of the roof and height of the walls.

After some lectures and negotiations, the board and developer reached a compromise that restored the original look while still enabling Jemal to gain extra room for the apartments, particularly on the third floor.

The project is now expected to cost $1.85 million, and must be completed by Oct. 31, 2025.

"We're glad to move forward with both of them," Jemal said of the two projects.