A year after buying the deteriorating former King Sewing Machine Co. manufacturing plant in Riverside, developer Douglas Jemal wants to tear down portions of the fire-damaged facility on Crowley Avenue to stabilize what is left for redevelopment.

Citing the poor condition of the facility that has been largely vacant and unoccupied since the 1960s, Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. wants to selectively demolish portions of the complex in the rear and along the Isabelle Street side, where entire facades of the building had to be removed earlier after a pair of fires in August 2015 and July 2021.

Those fires "resulted in potential structural damage to the remaining floors, walls and roofs within the building," Joseph Antunovich, owner and CEO of Antunovich Associates, told the Buffalo Preservation Board. "The overall condition of the property is in major disrepair."

The proposal calls for demolishing about 40,000 square feet of the 249,163-square-foot complex, including a 9,000-square-foot rear bay, an 8,000-square-foot section of building, and two concrete pads of 8,000 and 16,000 square feet that used to contain parts of the structure.

The goal, Antunovich added, is to "address the damage left behind by the fires and previous demolitions, as well as to stabilize the site and make it usable for new development."

Jemal wants to redevelop the site as an incubator for start-up companies, such as those coming out of 43North. He tried to recruit contest winner Top Seedz for its manufacturing expansion before that company chose a downtown site instead.

"People could put in manufacturing and hire people from the neighborhood," Jemal said. "It's a great incubator to take them from cradle to adulthood."

Jemal bought the abandoned facility in June 2022, paying $120,000 to the Buffalo Urban Development Corp., which had acquired the property four years earlier in an effort to redevelop the site after the first of the two fires.

The red brick complex originally included more than 300,000 square feet of space and features, a sawtooth roof that provided daylight throughout the factory floor, and a historic five-story clock tower and a smokestack that make the building is a visual landmark in Riverside.

The property is located northeast of the intersection of Ontario and Tonawanda streets, about a quarter-mile from the Buffalo Free Trade Complex and adjacent to railroad tracks. It is near Shaffer Village, a Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority project, and next to Enterprise Folding Box, a manufacturer of pizza and other specialty boxes.

After it purchased the property for $50,000 in 2018, BUDC planned to tear down most of the brick buildings, except for the tower, and then clean up and clear the site for reuse. But those plans were initially blocked by the State Historic Preservation Office, until the two agencies reached an agreement. Since then, the second fire occurred, and BUDC sold three pieces of the complex to Enterprise, which wanted to expand.

Jemal then stepped in to buy the rest of the complex, with plans to retain and preserve the clock tower, while renovating most of the rest of the facility. He has no tenants lined up yet, but is preparing to start the environmental abatement before "putting the building back together."

"Then Humpty Dumpty will be fixed, and then we'll rent it," he said. "There is a lot of history there. It's a good piece of property."

Built in 1910, the 5.7-acre industrial complex was the original location for King's manufacturing operations. Construction was funded by Sears, Roebuck & Co., which owned King and sold its equipment under the Sears brand.

King Sewing was acquired in 1924 by White Sewing Machine Co. of Cleveland, and King transitioned into King Quality Products and, eventually, King Manufacturing Co., selling radios through Sears. Sears sold its interest in the company in 1929, but continued getting radios from the new firm, Colonial Radio Co., whose business grew to hundreds of thousands of units per year.

In 1944, Sylvania Electric Products Co. bought the Crowley Avenue complex, and it became the headquarters for Sylvania's Radio and Television Division. But the company built a new plant in Batavia in 1953 and abandoned the Crowley site, which went through multiple owners since then, for various warehouse and storage uses.

Separately, Marlin Wright wants to demolish a existing but deteriorating single-family residential home at 55 Northland Ave., to make room for "a new space that will greatly benefit and enhance our community," according to his application to the Preservation Board. The 1,086-square-foot house, built in 1910, poses "potential danger to public safety and the estimated repairs would cost significantly more than demolition," he wrote.

He did not elaborate on his plans, and did not attend the Preservation Board meeting, but said in his application that "the new space will maintain the architectural integrity and historical significance and will undoubtedly enhance the quality of life for residents while contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Hamlin Park community."

The Preservation Board recommended denial of his permit application, but the vote is advisory only.