Doors Open Buffalo throws open over 30 downtown buildings

Want to take your own tour of some of Buffalo's best-known buildings? Here's your chance.
Explore Buffalo is sponsoring its Doors Open Buffalo 2021 event on Saturday, Sept. 25, allowing visitors to explore the interiors or more than 30 buildings in downtown Buffalo at no charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The tours are self-guided, but event registration is required, and will allow for check-in at any of the participating buildings by showing the registration confirmation on paper or a smartphone. Same-day registration is available at the Central Library.
The buildings are: 500 Pearl, Alleyway Theatre, Avant Building, Brisbane Building, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Buffalo Harbor Museum, The Buffalo News, Buffalo Presidential Center, Calumet Building, City Hall, Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo, Delaware North, Electric Tower, Eliza Quirk House, Ellicott Square Building, Freedom Wall, Full Circle Studios, HANSA, Hotel @ the Lafayette, Irish Classical Theatre Co., The Longshed @ Canalside, Michigan Street Baptist Church, Old County Hall, Road Less Traveled Theater, Seneca One, St. Anthony of Padua Church, St. Jude's Center, St. Michael's Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and WNY Book Arts Center.