Dollar stores are booming: Do these retailers help or hurt communities?

A new dollar store is coming to Cambria in rural Niagara County – and William Amacher thinks it will be a hit with residents.

For years, many Cambria residents have been making the 10-plus mile drive to get to other retailers offering what the dollar store can provide.

They may not have to for much longer.

“There’s not a lot around and residents in that particular area have quite a way to drive if they want to go get a quart of milk or a loaf of bread, so it will probably be fairly convenient for them,” said Amacher, the chair of Cambria’s Planning Board, which approved the plan for a new Dollar General in June after a public hearing, at which two people spoke, both in favor of the project.

The dollar store industry is one of the fastest growing in the country, often bringing a wide-ranging store to communities and neighborhoods where shopping options are limited.

Stores are popping up all over Western New York and more are in the works.

But that is not making some local leaders and residents happy. They question the value of dollar stores and believe these retailers prey on the same communities that they claim to serve, by offering marked-up, off-brand products and mostly unhealthy foods in small, box-store settings, jammed with inventory but short on employees.

In the City of Buffalo alone there are at least 26 Dollar Tree stores, according to statistics compiled by The Buffalo News. The clustering of the dollar stores in certain locations, especially in more impoverished areas of Buffalo, has in some cases discouraged larger mass-market retailers from opening, potentially reducing access to fresh food.

“I have a love/hate relationship with dollar stores,” said Buffalo City Councilman Mitch Nowakowski, whose Fillmore District has seven of these stores. “When you’re talking about access to dairy and bread and those types of products, yes, of course they bring a benefit to residents to access those items, but when you’re talking about the totality of the health of the neighborhood, I do not believe dollar stores bring value.”

Despite these types of concerns, more than 35,000 dollar stores are now open as part of a billion-dollar industry and studies show by 2025, that number could increase by 20%. In 2021, it is estimated that dollar stores accounted for about four in 10 new store openings in the country.

“I understand both sides of the argument about these stores, but you don’t become that successful unless there is a need out there,” said Charles Lindsey, associate professor of marketing at the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Buffalo Councilman Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. said most of the dollar stores in the district he represents – Masten – provide subpar service with employees who are not trained well enough, shelves that are not fully stocked and parking lots and garbage areas that are unkempt.

“It comes with a cost that our community should not have to pay,” Wingo said. “We either have to deal with it because there’s nothing we can do about it or not have access to whatever they do offer.”

Dollar retailers argue that they help fight food insecurity by alleviating the effects of “food deserts.” Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, under the same ownership umbrella after an $8.5 billion merger in 2015, did not return a request for comment, while Dollar General, the largest of these chains, having recently opened its 18,000th store, did.

“We continue to help to fill accessibility and affordability gaps by offering quality products at everyday low prices in a conveniently located, easy-to-shop environment,” said Emma Hall, public relations coordinator for Dollar General Corp. “Often, these areas and communities are ones other retailers either cannot or have chosen not to serve.”

The tightening of peoples’ budgets during the recession of 2008 spurred the initial dollar store boom. And during the pandemic, dollar stores became quick stops for consumers who did not want to wait in long lines at grocery stores.

Shoppers of all income levels are going to dollar stores – though the average income of its customers is about $40,000 a year per household – because they believe that’s where they can save the most, especially with inflation hitting a 40-year high of 8.5%, according to Fred Floss, a Buffalo State College economist and the co-director for the Center for Economic Education.

“It doesn’t make a dollar store bad, but they’re not the best solution to the problem,” Floss said.

Difference in store quality

The issue of the lack of grocers in impoverished areas of Buffalo was brought to light in the aftermath of the May 14 mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, when a white man from Broome County targeted a store that a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo frequented because residents there have little other choice for fresh foods.

“I’m still waiting for a higher-quality store to make the investment in the neighborhood,” Nowakowski said.

Dollar General has opened nine stores in Erie County since 2020 – including ones in Gowanda, Depew, Tonawanda, South Wales, Alden, Colden, West Seneca and Hamburg. About 75% of Americans live within five miles of a Dollar General.

The South Wales store opened in November and has received positive community feedback, store officials say. Customers from the neighborhood tell them that the store provides an easy location to pick up integral items like eggs, milk, water and produce without having to go miles down the road to larger retailers.

But not all dollar stores offer produce, especially many of them in the city. Some city leaders believe the quality and look of the stores in their communities take a back seat to the ones in suburban and urban areas.

Dollar General stores range from 3,500 square feet in urban areas to around 16,000 square feet in more isolated rural regions, according to a Morningstar analyst.

“It just feels like if you’re a dollar store on the East Side you are getting shortchanged from the corporation in comparison to ones in better neighborhoods,” Nowakowski said.

Bryan J. Bollman, Lovejoy District council member, said he’s also had his issues with dollar stores in his district, and when he speaks with company officials, they point to their struggle finding and hiring employees.

“I can understand they are facing challenges, but I agree with my residents that more can be done to provide a higher quality of service for their customers,” he said.

Communities fight back

Wingo said community members in the city are in tune with the issues created by the proliferation of dollar stores.

They successfully fought against a Family Dollar proposed on Main and Amherst streets because neighbors were unhappy about the condition of the store on Grider Street and Delavan Avenue and the one on Genesee Street. Dollar General received pushback when it wanted to build a second store on Genesee Street.

The city is not alone in opposing some of these stores. Residents in the Town of Clarence, for example, for a few years have been trying keep a Dollar General store out of Clarence Hollow on vacant land across from Town Park. They’ve questioned why Dollar General needed another store in the tony suburb when the chain has one about five miles to the east in Newstead.

Meanwhile, residents in the Hamlet of Lake View in Hamburg have challenged a project in a residential area on Southwestern Boulevard that is in limbo as it goes through a state environmental review. In the Town of Boston, residents successfully rallied against a project aimed at being built at a former funeral home surrounded by homes on Boston State Road.

Floss also noted that in the Village of Kenmore, residents were upset that a dollar store moving in knocked down a house to build a parking lot, changing the character of the neighborhood.

“If it changes the neighborhood in a way that means people won’t walk around on the streets, that’s something that communities have to think about,” Floss said.

Some municipalities have passed laws curbing the expansion of dollar store chains. In New Orleans, for example, officials created an ordinance that does not allow these businesses to be located within two miles of one another.

Hall said Dollar General believes its stores provide positive economic benefits to Western New York, including additional access to needed products and the creation of new jobs.

Use in moderation

Lindsey said it is important that dollar stores not replace grocery stores, and instead are used to fill in a void for people looking to stretch their budgets.

Research suggests 88% of Americans shop at dollar stores at least a few times per year and about one in five use them on a weekly basis.

“They're part houseware store, part hardware store, part grocery store, part convenience store,” Lindsey said. “There’s this niche that they’ve been able to fill.”

Still, Floss believes communities in food deserts need to think first about subsidizing a full store, before depending on any dollar store.

“Communities have to decide if they want to allow the market system to generate these food deserts and allow these dollar stores to come in and yes, meet a need but in a way that may not be socially responsible,” Floss said.