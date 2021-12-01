Dollar General, solar farm in the works in Hamburg

Another Dollar General retail store is coming to Buffalo's suburbs, this time on Lakeshore Road in Hamburg.

Huntsville, Ala.-based developer the Broadway Group wants to construct a 10,640-square-foot store on vacant land, at the northeast corner of Lakeshore and Big Tree Road, at the traffic circle.

The 4.3-acre site – which is near Foster Brook – is owned by Daniel Canfield of Eden, and would be subdivided into two parcels, according to the firm's application to the Hamburg Planning Board.

The project – which requires approvals from various town, county, state and even federal authorities – would take about five months to build if approved.

Separately in Hamburg, Depew-based Buffalo Solar Solutions wants to construct a 283.3-kilowatt, ground-mounted solar array at 6271 Southwestern Blvd., with 830 panels. Both the project and the 3.86-acre trapezoidal-shaped property – most of which would be used – is owned by E2i Ventures of Buffalo.

Besides town approval, Buffalo Solar also plans to seek tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, according to its site plan application. Construction will take eight to 10 weeks, and the solar array is expected to last at least 25 years.