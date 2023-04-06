When the Buffalo Bills start selling personal seat licenses, season ticket holders will be able to see what their seats in a new stadium will look like through a virtual seating center that the team plans to open in Williamsville.

New details on how the Bills intend to sell and market PSLs to season ticket holders for the new stadium and ultimately where that revenue will go were revealed in documents released this week.

That marketing and sales center will be set up in the Walker Center starting this spring to help sell personal seat licenses, which allow the organization to charge a fee giving season ticket holders the right to buy tickets, according to the agreement.

The documents do not, however, delve into PSL prices or a timeline for their sale as the Bills prepare to break ground on the $1.54 billion stadium in May and substantially complete it in about three years.

While PSLs are an unpopular added expense for some fans – even causing fans in some markets to give up their season tickets altogether – PSLs have become an integral part in the building of new stadiums for nearly three decades.

The 28-page agreement specific to PSLs allows the Bills to reimburse themselves and its agent in the project, sports marketing consultant Legends, for all costs and expenses incurred in the sale of PSLs, using a portion of the revenues raised through their sale. Legends also will receive commission on PSL sales.

But all of that will need to be planned and documented, according to the agreement that was part of the overall deal reached by the Bills, New York State and Erie County and still requiring approval from the Legislature. There will be stringent recordkeeping and reporting requirements of sales put into place for the Bills and Legends.

Putting together this agreement was necessary for tax reporting purposes, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The Bills will pay $690 million toward the cost of the new stadium in Orchard Park, but a significant portion of the team’s contribution will be paid through the sale of PSLs.

The sale of PSLs are expected to raise between $100 million and $200 million, according to stadium financing experts who spoke to The News.

PSLs will reduce the out-of-pocket cost to owners Terry and Kim Pegula for the team contribution to the project. The remaining $850 million for stadium construction will come from taxpayers – $600 million from New York State and $250 million from Erie County.

“All the PSL money is used for construction on a stadium, so that’s critically important as we embark on this, especially in a market like Buffalo, where we don’t have the ability to increase (ticket) prices the way other markets have,” Ron Raccuia, executive vice president and COO for the Bills, said previously.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

A state entity, the Erie County Stadium Corp., will oversee the PSL process.

The Bills must deliver a report to the Stadium Corp. that includes a forecast for the PSLs to be sold, the amount of gross proceeds from sales, the aggregate PSL costs and commissions, the net proceeds from sales and a copy of all executed PSL sales agreements.

The team also needs to plan for the marketing and promotion of PSLs for each calendar year during the sales term, as well as prepare an annual budget for the costs and expenses incurred to market PSLs. Quarterly revenue and expense statements relating to the PSL sales agreements must also be prepared.

Explainer: How the Pegulas will leverage seat licenses to pay a big part of the team's stadium costs While the Buffalo Bills owners agreed to pay $550 million toward the cost of a new stadium in Orchard Park, that doesn’t mean the Pegulas will be dipping into their own pockets for all of it.

Reimbursements will be provided for all costs and expenses incurred in connection with the marketing and sale of PSLs. These reimbursable expenses can also include salaries of dedicated workers who are performing services under this agreement, the operation of the sales center, along with marketing and budgeting costs.

The payment of commissions will be based on the attainment of certain performance benchmarks, established prior to the commencement of PSL sales.

The Bills will provide Legends with a list of the Bills’ current season ticket holders and the wait list of potential season ticket holders to allow them to promote the sale of PSLs to those individuals.

That will be done with the help of the sales center, expected to open sometime this spring. At the center, fans will be able to buy season tickets for the new stadium and experience their seat in virtual reality.

PSLs will be required for the approximately 50,000 seats to be reserved for Bills season ticket holders in what is projected to be a 60,000 to 63,000 capacity stadium – about 10,000 less than at the current Highmark Stadium.

“PSLs have always been intended by the NFL to be a funding mechanism for stadium construction or renovation,” Dan Etna, a New York City attorney who’s worked on a number of stadium deals, previously said. “It’s a fertile source of revenue, even if PSLs have gotten a bit of a black eye.”

A survey distributed to many season ticket holders provided initial potential price ranges for PSLs in various locations around the new stadium. The PSL prices noted in the survey start at $500 for reserve seating and reach as high as $16,500 for premium seating.

If the average PSL cost is about $4,000, considering many of the seats in the stadium are in reserve sections, that would raise approximately $200 million for the Bills to put toward stadium construction.

PSLs have been used to help pay for more than half the new stadiums in the league and also have been used to help fund stadium renovations.

According to reports, PSLs raised $600 million toward the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Rams and Chargers, which opened in 2020. The Raiders, who moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, used PSLs to raise about $400 million to help pay for their new stadium, where they also began play in 2020. Fans paid anywhere from $500 to $75,000 for a PSL.

Raccuia has said the team "will most likely have the lowest PSL prices of any new stadium built since 2009,” while pointing out how essential the program is to helping fund a new stadium build, especially since this is funding that is not leaguewide shared revenue.