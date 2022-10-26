DL&W Terminal work narrows Metro Rail trains to one track for three weeks

Metro Rail trains will be running on a single track for the next three weeks in part of downtown Buffalo, as the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority finishes the last phase of work on the DL&W Terminal project near Canalside.

Workers are installing and connecting a new electrical system for the overhead catenary lines over the next three weeks, which is causing the disruption in train service.

The work is slated to be completed by Nov. 11, if not sooner.

“This will be the last major interruption to Metro Rail service” because of this project, aside from short-term repair issues, Buffalo Place planner Debra Chernoff said. “It’ll be over soon.”

Meanwhile, she added, work continues on NFTA’s new Canalside Metro Rail station, with an expected completion by March 2023.

“There was a lot of utility work associated with the huge water main under the station that took extra time,” she told Buffalo Place board members Wednesday.

The work is part of the larger Cars Sharing Main Street project that has restored car traffic alongside the trains to much of Main Street south of Tupper Street. Only the section from Mohawk to Exchange streets remains, and that’s coming up.