Discount Diva: Where you can donate leftover medical supplies

When someone dies or moves to a care facility, their loved ones are often left with a collection of unused medical supplies and equipment, such as ointments, syringes, dressings, latex gloves; and other equipment like walkers, braces and wheelchairs. They're not exactly things that can be thrown in a donation bin, but they're necessities (often expensive ones) that are in great demand. I get asked all the time who accepts such precious donations and it has taken a lot of digging to find the right places.

When you decide on a recipient for your donations, be sure to call ahead and make sure they still have room and a need for what you want to give them. Needs and storage space fluctuate, especially during these odd times of Covid. They likely have other needs you can help with, too. Most have shopping wish lists, many need volunteers, all need money.

Jericho Road provides health care for marginalized and underserved communities. Most of its overseas donations go to Sierra Leone in West Africa, while others stay right in Buffalo. The organization stores wheelchairs, metal crutches, walkers with seats, and canes locally for people who need them but can also take some canes to its health centers overseas if they fit in a duffle bag. It cannot accept any kind of medications or things such as insulin pumps.