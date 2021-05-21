Discount Diva: Where you can donate leftover medical supplies

When someone dies or moves to a care facility, their loved ones are often left with a collection of unused medical supplies and equipment, such as ointments, syringes, dressings, latex gloves; and other equipment like walkers, braces and wheelchairs. They're not exactly things that can be thrown in a donation bin, but they're necessities (often expensive ones) that are in great demand. I get asked all the time who accepts such precious donations and it has taken a lot of digging to find the right places.
When you decide on a recipient for your donations, be sure to call ahead and make sure they still have room and a need for what you want to give them. Needs and storage space fluctuate, especially during these odd times of Covid. They likely have other needs you can help with, too. Most have shopping wish lists, many need volunteers, all need money.
Jericho Road provides health care for marginalized and underserved communities. Most of its overseas donations go to Sierra Leone in West Africa, while others stay right in Buffalo. The organization stores wheelchairs, metal crutches, walkers with seats, and canes locally for people who need them but can also take some canes to its health centers overseas if they fit in a duffle bag. It cannot accept any kind of medications or things such as insulin pumps.
Jericho Road typically accepts a wide variety of medical supplies but is only taking the walking aids right now because it has run out of storage space. You can check in periodically to see when space frees up. Call 348-3000, Ext. 441.
Lions Club is known for its used eyeglasses and hearing aids collections. Lions Affordable Hearing Aid Project works with hearing care specialists to provide low-priced hearing aids (along with the associated testing and medical care) to low-income individuals who need them. The Lions Eyeglass Recycling program has brought glasses and eye care to people around the world. They take prescription and nonprescription eyeglasses, sunglasses and frames. If you donate hearing aids, be sure to wrap them carefully.
Support Local Journalism
You can donate your eyeglasses and hearing aids at any Walmart vision center. Dozens of senior centers, libraries, doctor's offices and other places have Lions Club donation boxes across Western New York. You can also call 1-800-747-4448 for a list of Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centers.
St. Amelia Catholic Church. Their outreach program takes all kinds of medical supplies and aids and gives them free to those in need. The program accepts wipes, briefs, pads, sock aids, wheelchair and chair cushions, Hoyer lifts, shower chairs, wheelchairs, walkers, canes, commodes, diapers and many other necessities. Call 832-2542. It's located at 210 St. Amelia Drive in the Town of Tonawanda.
St. Luke's Mission of Mercy accepts all manner of medical supplies except for prescription medications. Call 894-2542 to arrange a donation. It's located at 325 Walden Ave.
The SPCA. The animal welfare nonprofit organization accepts IV fluids, gauze and bandages. It can't take medication of any kind. (Even more, though, if you have the time and expertise, they're looking for surgery and recovery volunteers. Volunteers can call Melanie Rushforth, 875-7360, Ext. 241.)
Pet rescues. Buddy's 2nd Chance, a pet rescue at 2813 Niagara St., will accept things like alcohol, saline and antibacterial ointments such as Neosporin. Check with your closest or favorite pet rescue because many, such as Pets Alive WNY in Pendleton and Cheektowaga, take some medical supplies while others, such as Furever Friends Dog Rescue of WNY, don't, but are always looking for collars, leashes, harnesses, food, puppy pads and towels.
Wildlife rescues. Organizations that take care of injured or ill wildlife are often run by volunteers on small budgets. They can use your help. Hawk Creek Wildlife Center in West Falls, for example, needs several kinds of wound dressings and antiseptics, as well as eye wash kits, stainless steel dishes, tongue depressors, exam gloves, syringes, scissors, sharps containers, nonlocking forceps and many other supplies.
Do you know of others? Please send me the details about other organizations that accept donations of medical supplies, schristmann@buffnews.com.