Discount Diva: Where can you donate all those spring cleaning castoffs?

In Iran, it's customary to "shake the house" just before the Persian New Year in spring, getting everything nice and clean.

It's a Jewish tradition to clean the house of any leavened or fermented food in spring before Passover – and a deep clean makes sure even the crumbs are gone.

Orthodox Catholics refer to the first week of Lent as Clean Week.

At my house, spring cleaning happens because the sun is finally shining, I come out of hibernation and use my newfound energy to finally do something about this place. I throw open the windows, blast the music and go wild. That always includes loading up the trunk with a bunch of donations.

I always follow the rules before I send anything away: I make sure everything is clean, functioning and in great shape; and I call ahead to make sure the charities I'm bringing things to can take what I have.

If you're in spring cleaning mode, here are some places you might not be aware of.