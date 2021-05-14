Discount Diva: Where can you donate all those spring cleaning castoffs?

In Iran, it's customary to "shake the house" just before the Persian New Year in spring, getting everything nice and clean.
It's a Jewish tradition to clean the house of any leavened or fermented food in spring before Passover – and a deep clean makes sure even the crumbs are gone.
Orthodox Catholics refer to the first week of Lent as Clean Week.
At my house, spring cleaning happens because the sun is finally shining, I come out of hibernation and use my newfound energy to finally do something about this place. I throw open the windows, blast the music and go wild. That always includes loading up the trunk with a bunch of donations.
I always follow the rules before I send anything away: I make sure everything is clean, functioning and in great shape; and I call ahead to make sure the charities I'm bringing things to can take what I have.
If you're in spring cleaning mode, here are some places you might not be aware of.
Rainie's Foster Closet. Foster and kinship families can shop here for clothing and other items at no cost. Bring them your clothing and shoes, baby gear (no cribs with drop-down sides, though), carry-on suitcase and duffle bags. They're also always looking for brand new socks, underwear, diapers and diaper wipes. They're also looking for volunteers.
It's open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and every third Saturday; and by appointment. It's located at 1208 Oliver St. in North Tonawanda at St. Peter's United Church of Christ. Call 465-8697.
Hearts for the Homeless. This is the most convenient donation option there is for clothing, shoes and blankets. There are bins everywhere throughout Western New York and beyond, just click the "bin finder" at HeartsForTheHomeless.org.
The collected items are available for free at its Tonawanda Street thrift shop to those in need. Items are also sold at the thrift shop at low prices to fund the charity's awesome services, such as its mobile soup kitchen and food pantry.
Journey's End. This excellent organization provides refugees with what they need to become self-sufficient Western New Yorkers. Because of space restrictions, there are only certain things they can take. In terms of clothes, it's winter coats and jackets for children and adults (no large or extra-large sizes), as well as mittens, gloves, scarves and hats.
On a very limited basis, they will take like-new couches, kitchen tables, chairs and bedroom dressers. Pickups can be arranged Monday through Friday. Be sure to call first, 783-5979.
Habitat for Humanity. It helps low-income families build their own homes and give them interest-free 30-year loans to pay for them. Your donated items can be refurbished for use in houses or sold in the Amherst Street and South Park Avenue ReStore shop to raise money for more houses.
It will take furniture, houseware, decor, home appliances that are less than 10 years old, most TVs and electronics that are less than 5 years old, kitchen and bath fixtures and cabinetry with all its pieces, lighting and certain building materials.
Donations are taken at the South Park location from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is sometimes possible to have large donations picked up, as long as the items are in an open garage or outside to limit possible Covid exposure). Call 852-6607, Ext. 302.
St. Vincent De Paul. Another wonderful charity that has dozens of clothing donation bins all over Western New York, St. Vincent De Paul gives donated items to those in need (it even delivers them!) and sells them in its Main Street thrift store to raise money for its many charitable programs.
In addition to clothing and accessories, it takes books, toys, jewelry, bedding, household goods, small appliances, gas stoves that have been unhooked, refrigerators, freezers and cars. Pickups can be arranged. They will even take tires, but you'll have to pay a fee for that. Call 882-3360.