Discount Diva: What I missed about shopping in person

You see what you're buying. This has always been a biggie for people. Even the most diehard online shoppers like to squeeze the Charmin before they pay for it.

Everyone knows the quality of Wish purchases is hilariously bad and that nothing ever arrives looking the way it did on the website. But even buying things online from a reputable company has its pitfalls. That cardigan may look like the perfect thickness to see you through an air conditioned summer in the office, but what are the odds that it actually will be?

How many times have you loaded up on options in the store only to leave the dressing room without finding a single thing that fits or feels right? If you can't find something after trying on two armfuls of clothing, how likely are you to hit the jackpot on your first try with a single option ordered online? No one wants try figuring out a new outfit two days before a wedding or job interview.

Ugh, and then there are the returns. When you don't get an opportunity to check something out in person, the likelihood that you'll have to return it goes up. And returns are even more annoying to deal with than having to go out to shop in the first place.

You see who you're supporting. When's the last time you hung out with Jeff Bezos?