Discount Diva: What are the best and worst things to buy from Dollar Tree?

They call me the Discount Diva, but that title should really go to my best friend Gina. We've been BFFs since my 5th birthday, and stayed that way even after she moved to Florida during elementary school.
For years, she has been sending me care packages filled with goodies and bargains. To this day, every couple of months, I get boxes jam-packed with clothes she bought – always my style and exactly my size. I have no idea how she finds these rock-bottom sales, but she has all kinds of strategies to save money and really knows her stuff.
When she came to visit last week, she started unpacking all kinds of gifts. Lest I feel guilty, she rattled off what seemed like impossibly low prices.
"You like that?" she asked my daughter, who had opened an intricate unicorn craft kit. "They had those at the dollar store!"
Remembering how much you guys like Dollar Tree, I knew I had to ask her advice on what and what not to buy.
What to buy
Everything for a birthday party. Streamers, plates, cutlery, napkins, banners, table toppers, table cloths. The designs are cute enough and, at these prices, you can really go all out with the decorations.
Softee Perfect Edge Control. Dollar Tree has a history of carrying some surprisingly good Black hair care products. If you search reviews on YouTube, you'll see one person after another being blown away by the results. It's not a Dollar Tree brand: You can find it elsewhere, but you'll pay $8 for a 2-ounce pot.
Helium-filled balloons. As you may have learned this graduation season, balloons at national party chain stores cost a fortune. You might spend $20 on an arrangement of five mylar balloons. Dollar Tree has a wide enough array to choose from and they are cheap, cheap, cheap.
If you go during a busy period, pick out your balloons and pay for them when you first get there. You can shop while you wait, and they can fill them up between customers. That way, you don't feel bad for holding up the line.
Legerdemain. Hear me out. I had no idea this was a $1 knockoff of Britney Spears' Fantasy perfume. Gina gave me a bottle and it's fabulous. It also sells for as much as $15 online.
Greeting cards. Gina and I have been exchanging cards in the mail since we were little kids. Now, older and wiser, we buy them at Dollar Tree – two for $1.
Packing tape. Gina sends all my packages using Tool Bench brand packaging tape, which comes in 45-yard rolls. It definitely holds up.
What not to buy
Off-brand clear tape. Gina would never make this rookie mistake, but I did. I bought a whole six-pack of Jot brand tape last year thinking I was all set for Christmas.
Wrong! It was the most frustrating gift wrapping experience of my life, as the strips kept peeling into pieces – even with it loaded into my heavy duty, 1970s metal tape dispenser. I eventually gave up and went back out to buy Scotch tape. Dollar Tree usually has it for $1 or two for $1, depending on the type you get. The same amount retails for $1.89 elsewhere.
Glad garbage bags. There's nothing wrong with them, but you can get a better price in a larger pack elsewhere.
Off-brand batteries. They don't last.
"I changed them out for Energizers and they're still going, and going and going; like the commercial," Gina said.
She's so darn cute.