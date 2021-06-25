Discount Diva: What are the best and worst things to buy from Dollar Tree?

They call me the Discount Diva, but that title should really go to my best friend Gina. We've been BFFs since my 5th birthday, and stayed that way even after she moved to Florida during elementary school.

For years, she has been sending me care packages filled with goodies and bargains. To this day, every couple of months, I get boxes jam-packed with clothes she bought – always my style and exactly my size. I have no idea how she finds these rock-bottom sales, but she has all kinds of strategies to save money and really knows her stuff.

When she came to visit last week, she started unpacking all kinds of gifts. Lest I feel guilty, she rattled off what seemed like impossibly low prices.

"You like that?" she asked my daughter, who had opened an intricate unicorn craft kit. "They had those at the dollar store!"

Remembering how much you guys like Dollar Tree, I knew I had to ask her advice on what and what not to buy.

What to buy

Everything for a birthday party. Streamers, plates, cutlery, napkins, banners, table toppers, table cloths. The designs are cute enough and, at these prices, you can really go all out with the decorations.