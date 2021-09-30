Discount Diva: Three ways to get ahead of Christmas

I know, this is the second week in a row I'm harping on Christmas, and it's not even Halloween yet.

But I promise, if you get ahead of the game now, you are going to be very happy when December rolls around. Just imagine, instead of running from store to store on Dec. 23, you'll actually be able to sit by the treelight with a mug of cocoa and enjoy yourself.

It feels like we have ages until the holidays, but it's going to be here before you know it. Christmas comes on the same date every year, but somehow it manages to sneak up faster and faster every time.

If you can take care of just a few of these things now, you won't be going out of your mind (or blowing out your wallet) in December.

Christmas cards. Hopefully you stocked up on greeting cards after Christmas last year when they were on sale. If so, start signing, addressing and stamping them now. The post office is expecting another busy year and recommends getting your cards out as early as possible.

The average household sends out 28 cards at Christmas. At this pace, you can fill out five cards a week and still be able to send them out the day after Thanksgiving.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month