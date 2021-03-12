Discount Diva: Thousands of consumer complaints came out of the pandemic – with more to come

The past year has given us plenty to complain about – and for consumers – a lot of our beefs had something to do with Covid.

Price gouging, landlord-tenant disputes and problems with gyms and health clubs were among the most common complaints that aggravated consumers enough to report them to state Attorney General Letitia James' office.

You remember the flurry of price gouging at the beginning of the pandemic, where people and businesses hoarded critical supplies such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper and personal protective equipment.

Then there were the gym shutdowns that left some members trying to cancel contracts or obtain refunds. The state's Health Club law allows for refunds and cancellations during periods of service disruption, but some club owners didn't oblige.

Finally, there's the eviction moratorium that has put many tenants and landlords at odds.

Now the Attorney General's Office is warning consumers about some outright scams that have grown out of the health crisis.

Vaccine scams. Beware of anyone promising to fast track your vaccine appointment for a fee.