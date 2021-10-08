Discount Diva: Those small indulgences can offer big rewards

If a daily coffee means that much to you, it's a great value. It's a lot less expensive than taking a flight to Hawaii or walking out on your job.

It's not just coffee. Little luxuries keep us sane. They can also keep us from overspending in other areas of our lives.

Think about crash diets. They're unsustainable. You spend every minute of the day denying yourself the foods you love, then end up with your face in an entire cake at 3 a.m., wondering how you got there.

When you live your life in a constant state of deprivation, something is going to give.

It can come back to bite you in sneaky ways. Back to the coffee example. If you give up your store-bought coffee and don't miss it, that's one thing. But if your daily cuppa means a lot to you and you're miserable going without it, it will take on outsized importance in your daily life. It will feel like you're doing more than you actually are.

That's when the math starts to get fuzzy.