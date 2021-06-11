Discount Diva: Supporting live music is worth the money

I've enjoyed wearing masks (anonymity!), working from home (peace!) and not having to go to social events (introversion!). But one of the hardest parts of being in quarantine has been missing out on live music.
Some of the best times of my life have been at concerts. Yes, marriage and childbirth are cool, but have you ever stood front row at a Mastodon show screaming the lyrics to "High Road" straight into Brent Hinds' face?
Over the past year, lots of artists have performed live online. That was thoughtful and fun, but it's obviously not the same as swaying side-to-side at sunset, eyes closed and a plastic cup in your hand, alongside thousands of people who are feeling every note along with you. You might as well be watching YouTube.
Just days ago, I had my first post-quarantine live music experience: Ship of Fools, a Grateful Dead tribute my friends have been putting together for years. Each year (except during Covid-19), a bunch of old hippies get on a boat in Lockport and cruise down the Erie Canal dancing to covers of classics like "Shakedown Street" and "He's Gone." It's always a time to let loose, but this year was extra special and everyone could feel it.
In the best of times, even the most diehard concertgoer has those moments of, "Nah, I'll save the money and catch them next time around," or "Might as well skip that show. I'll save a few bucks and watch Netflix instead." But after 14 months without that precious, heart-stirring experience, we understand like never before how deeply we need raw music.
People are beginning to understand how valuable live music is. A LendingTree survey found that 60% of concertgoers intend to spend more money at shows this year in order to support musicians and their crews and help them recover from pandemic-induced losses. That's awesome. Audiences said they will consciously buy more merch and open their wallets wider for higher ticket prices. They're also more willing to pay for upgrades such as VIP privileges and better seats.
Hearing Stevie Nicks power through the songs you grew up on or feeling Sheila E's drum solo reverberate through your insides – it's worth the money. That feeling – being filled body and soul with music – it's an energy that could make you weep (and maybe has). It's an investment. For the rest of your life, it will have the power to take your breath just remembering it.
This is not me encouraging you to risk exposure to Covid-19 if you're not ready or not vaccinated. I'm also not encouraging you to go over budget if you've got other bills to pay. But if you're holding back on seeing live music because you think it may be a frivolous use of funds, I'm urging you to go for it. Buy the ticket, pay the cover charge, go have a blast.
It doesn't look like we'll have the usual embarrassment of riches when it comes to free music this summer. Even the slate of pricy national acts is looking pretty thin. That's all the more reason to go soak up what's out there, especially at locally owned venues.
We owe a special debt to places such as Sportsmen's Tavern and Nietzche's (it's back!) that have long invested heavily in musicians and always bring the goods.
Now that we realize how much music means to us, and how lost we'd feel without it, we've got to support it for all it's worth.