Discount Diva: Supporting live music is worth the money

People are beginning to understand how valuable live music is. A LendingTree survey found that 60% of concertgoers intend to spend more money at shows this year in order to support musicians and their crews and help them recover from pandemic-induced losses. That's awesome. Audiences said they will consciously buy more merch and open their wallets wider for higher ticket prices. They're also more willing to pay for upgrades such as VIP privileges and better seats.

Hearing Stevie Nicks power through the songs you grew up on or feeling Sheila E's drum solo reverberate through your insides – it's worth the money. That feeling – being filled body and soul with music – it's an energy that could make you weep (and maybe has). It's an investment. For the rest of your life, it will have the power to take your breath just remembering it.

This is not me encouraging you to risk exposure to Covid-19 if you're not ready or not vaccinated. I'm also not encouraging you to go over budget if you've got other bills to pay. But if you're holding back on seeing live music because you think it may be a frivolous use of funds, I'm urging you to go for it. Buy the ticket, pay the cover charge, go have a blast.