Discount Diva: Show your love for Dad by boosting small businesses

Dads are hard to shop for. Moms are deceptively easy, because no matter what you bring them, they'll go on and on about how wonderful it is and how wonderful you are and how wonderful it is to be a mother.

Dads are trickier, because they don't make as big of a deal and their reactions are more difficult to decipher. Their understated "Oh, great, I love it," could mean "Oh! Great! I love it!" or "Oh, great. Another one of those."

If you're trying to impress your pops, try some of these ideas. Even better, you'll be supporting local small businesses.

For the fisherman. When I was a kid, my dad helped out at his friend’s gun and tackle store. Those old-school shops are magical in a way that a national sporting goods retailer like Dick’s will never be.

I recently stopped in at Russ’s Bait and Tackle – definitely of the magic variety – at 1226 Niagara St. I don’t know anything about fishing, but I know that Russ’ staff helped me pick out a perfect assortment of baits, lures and a filet knife that my gift recipient was very, very pleased with. Call 882-7667.