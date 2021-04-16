Discount Diva: National retailers that were no match for 2020

The retail death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic broke records.

We knew it would be bad, and it was. A massive 12,200 stores closed in 2020 – ravaged by a year like no other since the Great Depression – and eclipsed the previous record of 9,300 stores that shuttered in 2019.

Even some of the strongest stores were tested by the Covid pandemic's effect on sales. But for those that were already in trouble, the voluntary and mandatory store closings pushed them over the edge or gave them a good excuse to make some tough decisions.

Here are some chains that slashed their store counts, shifted business exclusively to the internet or closed permanently.

Ann Taylor, Loft and Lane Bryant. Parent company Ascena Retail Group closed and liquidated Dressbarn in 2019, and filed for bankruptcy in July. It was bought out by a private equity firm in December in a deal valued at $1 billion.

There is an Ann Taylor Factory store at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA; Loft locations are at Walden Galleria, Boulevard Mall and in Orchard Park; and Lane Bryant stores at Walden Galleria, the Boulevard plaza in Amherst and the McKinley Plaza in Hamburg.