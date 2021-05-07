Discount Diva: Mother's Day money advice for moms

Happy Mother's Day, moms and moms to be. Hopefully you're in bed right now, surrounded by your lovies and their homemade cards, eating the best burnt toast you've ever had.

Unless your kids are older, then I hope you're at a really delicious brunch, pounding mimosas. You deserve it – momming is hard. (Yes, before I get the emails, dadding is hard, too, but we'll talk about that in June.)

It's not as scary as I was afraid it would be, but it's also somehow scarier. What they say is true: being a mom is like watching your heart walk around outside your body.

There are lots of things I wish I had known before I became a mom: Let the baby stay in the hospital nursery at night so you can get the last good sleep of your life. Pump early and often. Write down every single cute, funny thing they say.

There are also lots of things I've learned, including ways to make child rearing a little less expensive. For example:

You don’t need all that baby gear. It may feel like you need the top-of-the-line saucer, the jumper, the play gym, the bouncer, the rocker, the swing and two kinds of strollers.