Discount Diva: Mother's Day money advice for moms

Happy Mother's Day, moms and moms to be. Hopefully you're in bed right now, surrounded by your lovies and their homemade cards, eating the best burnt toast you've ever had.
Unless your kids are older, then I hope you're at a really delicious brunch, pounding mimosas. You deserve it – momming is hard. (Yes, before I get the emails, dadding is hard, too, but we'll talk about that in June.)
It's not as scary as I was afraid it would be, but it's also somehow scarier. What they say is true: being a mom is like watching your heart walk around outside your body.
There are lots of things I wish I had known before I became a mom: Let the baby stay in the hospital nursery at night so you can get the last good sleep of your life. Pump early and often. Write down every single cute, funny thing they say.
There are also lots of things I've learned, including ways to make child rearing a little less expensive. For example:
You don’t need all that baby gear. It may feel like you need the top-of-the-line saucer, the jumper, the play gym, the bouncer, the rocker, the swing and two kinds of strollers.
But kids grow out of that stuff fast and boy is it expensive. You may not even need a changing table or Pack n' Play (I didn't end up using either of them). But if you must have a variety, go to a garage sale. You can buy it there – barely used – for a song.
Secondhand stuff is the way to go. If you think you're too good for used toys and clothes, you may want to get over yourself.
There is likely at least one person you know who is drowning in the toys their child has outgrown. They will be thrilled to unload them on you.
Same goes for clothing, especially in baby sizes. Excited parents often buy more clothes than a baby can wear before they size up, so it's easy to find clothing that has never been worn. I can't tell you how many baby clothes, shoes and hats friends gave me that still had the tags on.
It gets a little more difficult to find pristine used clothes as your kids get older, but you can find tons of well-made, stylish clothes for just a few dollars apiece at secondhand stores.
Potty train on time. The sooner your kids are potty trained, the sooner you can stop buying diapers! We stuck to John Rosemond's advice that the critical window for successful potty training is between 18 and 24 months. We didn't force things when it became clear 18 months was too early, but I'm so glad we didn't wait past the two year mark, when it becomes so much harder for them to get the hang of it.
Save money by giving birth in the car. Just kidding. But I really did deliver Sloane in my Prius and avoided some hospital costs.
Fund a 529 college savings account right away. Have money deposited automatically every month and you'd be surprised how quickly it piles up.
Breastfeed if you can. Aside from the health benefits, it’s free food.
Look at your bills closely. I didn’t get charged for delivery when Sloane was born, but I did get charged for a circumcision – even though she's a girl. I called and they removed the $250 charge.