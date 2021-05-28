Discount Diva: Lessons I learned watching vintage episodes of 'The Price is Right'

My friend, Lori, recently informed me there is a channel on Pluto TV that is entirely devoted to the Bob Barker era of the game show "The Price is Right." This is the best thing that has happened to me since the original cast of MTV's "The Real World" reunited for a new season.
You should give it a try. Select channel 163 on Pluto and tell me it doesn't take you right back to when you were a kid, home sick from school and cuddled like a burrito on the couch. It's the most comforting TV there is – after "Golden Girls," of course.
When you decide on a recipient for your donations, be sure to call ahead and make sure they still have room and a need for what you want to give them.
Now that I'm a grownup and have a ridiculous job where I get to write about such things, I wanted to share some of the revelations I've had sitting through such mind-blowing retro TV.
Knowing the prices of things pays off. As I'm sure you know, the basis of every game on the show is correctly guessing the prices of things – Dentyne gum, kitchen cleanser, popcorn makers, cars. You may never get the chance to use that skill during a Showcase Showdown, but it is likely to help you elsewhere (and often).
If you don't know the going price of a pound of beef, a Toyota Camry, a sofa; there's a good chance you'll overpay. In other words, if you're Lucille Bluth from "Arrested Development" and think a banana costs $10, you'll think a $7 banana is a steal.
If you're in spring cleaning mode, here are some places where you can donate things you no longer need or want.
Those shiny objects putting you in debt will lose their luster. There was nothing more exciting than hearing those four magic words during a prize reveal: "It's a new car!" But these days it reminds me of Matthew 6:19, about not laying up treasures that moths and rust destroy.
Have you ever seen someone lose their mind over the possibility of winning a 1982 Mercury Lynx hatchback? That thing was as ugly as Bob Barker's behind-the-scenes behavior toward the "Barker's Beauties."
How long do you think it took the winner to realize that? I bet even the person who won a cool car like the 1973 Corvette Stingray got bored with it and yearned for a newer model.
Don't forget to budget for tax. Did you know game winners had to pay taxes on the prizes they won? Sometimes it was so expensive they decided not to take them.
Global manufacturing has brought prices down. Microwave ovens apparently cost $400 1982. Now you can get one for 60 bucks. Even with inflation, consumer goods have become crazy cheap.
A precious few Buffalonians on the West Side and Elmwood Village can now preorder high-speed fiber optic broadband through Rochester-based Greenlight Networks and can expect live service by the end of summer.
Consumer goods have become crazy cheap. That's a bad thing when you're talking about quality. They just don't make things like they used to.
I bet some of the ovens they gave away in 1983 are still going strong today. (Knowing consumer behavior though, I bet a lot of them ended up on the garbage heap simply because they were avocado green and not stainless steel.)
Sure, you'll pay a lot less up front, but how many times will you have to replace it?
Sometimes, a lowball bid is appropriate. I love when someone gets to Contestants' Row and bids $1. I used to dream of bidding $8 just to be different.
Say you're thinking about buying something on Facebook Marketplace. If something isn't worth $20 to you, but you'd be willing to buy it for $15, make an offer.
Still, that doesn't mean you should haggle just to haggle. You don’t want to be the person at the garage sale trying to convince someone to let you pay 10 cents for something priced at a quarter.