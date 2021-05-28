Discount Diva: Lessons I learned watching vintage episodes of 'The Price is Right'

My friend, Lori, recently informed me there is a channel on Pluto TV that is entirely devoted to the Bob Barker era of the game show "The Price is Right." This is the best thing that has happened to me since the original cast of MTV's "The Real World" reunited for a new season.

You should give it a try. Select channel 163 on Pluto and tell me it doesn't take you right back to when you were a kid, home sick from school and cuddled like a burrito on the couch. It's the most comforting TV there is – after "Golden Girls," of course.

Now that I'm a grownup and have a ridiculous job where I get to write about such things, I wanted to share some of the revelations I've had sitting through such mind-blowing retro TV.

Knowing the prices of things pays off. As I'm sure you know, the basis of every game on the show is correctly guessing the prices of things – Dentyne gum, kitchen cleanser, popcorn makers, cars. You may never get the chance to use that skill during a Showcase Showdown, but it is likely to help you elsewhere (and often).