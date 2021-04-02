Discount Diva: Is the FCC up to the job of stopping robocalls?

If you've dealt with incessant robocalls, you'll appreciate this.

Two people behind a Texas telemarketing company were caught making roughly a billion illegal robocalls over a five-month period in 2019. That's millions of calls per day that illegally used "spoofing" to disguise their identity on caller ID and knowingly contacted people on the Do Not Call list. They sold short-term insurance and claimed to be from reputable companies such as BlueCross BlueShield.

Here's the good part: the Federal Communications Commission levied a $225 million fine against them last month.

After dealing with several robocalls a day for the last decade or so, hearing that just did my heart good.

But only for a second.

It was nice to see someone get hammered for something that we all hate. But then I started thinking: How are two guys in Texas supposed to pay a $225 million fine? This judgment might put two guys out of business. So what? Will that stop the countless others who do the same thing?

So I looked into what has happened to other companies that had been slammed with big fines in the past. It was deflating, to say the least.

