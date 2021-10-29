Discount Diva: Is it too much to ask for purse and coat hooks in public places?

And that's in Los Angeles, where it's 74 degrees year round. How is it that we, some of the most practical people on the planet, aren't providing something as simple as a hook? You can get 20 hooks in bulk for 10 bucks. It's really not a huge ask.

Where things get really egregious is when there's no hook in a bathroom stall.

Seriously? What kind of animal expects patrons to put their purses on a bathroom floor? Or their coats? Or their diaper bags? Gross.

Imagine someone putting her purse on the bathroom floor, then going out and putting that same purse on the bar, all because there are no hooks.

That is why I love Hooks for All, an awareness campaign about missing restroom hooks. Yes, it's simple, but it really is a meaningful public service.

The movement urges consumers to use the hashtags #HooksForAll #HooksRUs716 to share photos of missing restroom hooks in public places as a gentle reminder to business owners to install or replace them.