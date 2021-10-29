Discount Diva: Is it too much to ask for purse and coat hooks in public places?

I bought my best friend, Jessica, a purse hook for her birthday this year. It's a little silver disk engraved with her nickname. It has rubber on the bottom to grip the table and a round clip that unfurls to hold her purse strap.
It's kind of baffling that such a gift would be necessary, especially in Western New York of all places.
For a people who have to wear heavy winter coats everywhere they go for more than half the year, how are there not hooks at every booth and barstool in Buffalo? Why are we still stuffing our parkas into a ball and shoving our purses down to the edge of the bench, or sitting on one and holding the other?
It's the little things that make the biggest impressions, and a hook under the bar or table is a very little thing that can make customers feel thought of and cared for.
West Coast design firm Studio UNLTD said it would be lambasted if it didn't include purse hooks in its bar and restaurant designs.
“Either no female was related to the project on the client or design side or it was really an oversight,” Greg Blier, design director and founder told Thrillist in an interview. “It’s inexcusable any more to be honest.”
(The same article called portable purse hooks "dorky." Sorry, Jess).
And that's in Los Angeles, where it's 74 degrees year round. How is it that we, some of the most practical people on the planet, aren't providing something as simple as a hook? You can get 20 hooks in bulk for 10 bucks. It's really not a huge ask.
Where things get really egregious is when there's no hook in a bathroom stall.
Seriously? What kind of animal expects patrons to put their purses on a bathroom floor? Or their coats? Or their diaper bags? Gross.
Imagine someone putting her purse on the bathroom floor, then going out and putting that same purse on the bar, all because there are no hooks.
That is why I love Hooks for All, an awareness campaign about missing restroom hooks. Yes, it's simple, but it really is a meaningful public service.
The movement urges consumers to use the hashtags #HooksForAll #HooksRUs716 to share photos of missing restroom hooks in public places as a gentle reminder to business owners to install or replace them.
Some may think it's mean to call out businesses over something so trivial, but I don't. It's a simple way to make sure a hook materializes, and it's an opportunity for business owners to reply on social media and show how thoughtful and responsive they are. It's a great way to garner goodwill and awesome free publicity.
Hooks for All founder Ann Monroe, former president and CEO of the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York, points to the potential health risks and difficulties for people with disabilities in hookless bathrooms.
A couple of years ago, she told the manager of her favorite coffee shop about the missing hooks in its bathrooms and he installed them right away.
“I had made something happen in this world where we have so little control over anything that is important to us,” Monroe wrote in an "Another Voice" piece last month. “Granted, it was a small thing, but not so small in the moment if you are a young parent with a diaper bag and purse, or a businessperson with a suit jacket and a briefcase or someone in a wheelchair.”
Business owners want to do what's right, but they're incredibly busy. It's easy to overlook a missing bathroom hook. Instead of grumbling about having to balance a heap of belongings in your lap while you do your business, you can take the extra minute to point out the missing hook and make bathroom visits easier for the next several thousand people.