Discount Diva: If you haven't started Christmas shopping yet, the clock has begun ticking

I know you don't want to hear this and, trust me, I don't want to say it: there are 89 shopping days until Christmas.

I know, I know. But if you plan to shop online, there are even fewer. And you remember how things went last year. What a mess. There are probably still Christmas packages surfacing at post offices across the country.

This year could be just as bad. The pandemic is still causing major problems that will make things difficult for early bird shoppers, let alone last-minute ones.

I'm sure you tell yourself every Christmas, "Next year, I'm not going to wait until the last minute. Next year, I'll be ready."

Now is your chance.

For one, the supply chain issues that plagued us last Christmas are expected to be just as bad this year.

Eight in 10 retail executives have said they are concerned about toy shortages, according to a survey by accounting agency KPMG. That means, if you've got an important, must-have toy on your list, buy it now. If you've got an important anything on your list, buy it now.