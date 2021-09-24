Discount Diva: If you haven't started Christmas shopping yet, the clock has begun ticking

I know you don't want to hear this and, trust me, I don't want to say it: there are 89 shopping days until Christmas.
I know, I know. But if you plan to shop online, there are even fewer. And you remember how things went last year. What a mess. There are probably still Christmas packages surfacing at post offices across the country.
This year could be just as bad. The pandemic is still causing major problems that will make things difficult for early bird shoppers, let alone last-minute ones.
I'm sure you tell yourself every Christmas, "Next year, I'm not going to wait until the last minute. Next year, I'll be ready."
Now is your chance.
For one, the supply chain issues that plagued us last Christmas are expected to be just as bad this year.
Eight in 10 retail executives have said they are concerned about toy shortages, according to a survey by accounting agency KPMG. That means, if you've got an important, must-have toy on your list, buy it now. If you've got an important anything on your list, buy it now.
Retailers said they will be increasing the amount of stock they have on hand, just in case, but if you've ever tried to find a toy of Tickle Me Elmo caliber, you know that won't mean much.
Toymakers themselves are warning about widespread toy shortages, and I don't think it's a scare tactic this time. New Covid surges have again caused protracted factory shutdowns in Asia. Some manufacturers are requiring retailers to place orders more than a month earlier than usual, others have already stopped taking orders altogether.
And it's not just toys.
Shopping early is a good idea even if you don't have a hot toy on your list. You'll get the best selection and, in the case of clothing, you'll be more likely to find the sizes you're looking for.
Shipping is going to be a problem again this year. Warehouse workers and truck drivers are still in short supply. The postal service and shipping companies were struggling to keep up with increasing online shopping even before the pandemic. Online shopping broke records last year and it is sure to be swift again.
Prices will be up, too. Labor, material and transportation costs have skyrocketed since the pandemic – some by as much as 10 times. That makes bargain hunting more important than ever. But at the same time, analysts are predicting fewer sales and discounts.
If retail workers are still in short supply, the process of shopping in stores could be even more miserable than usual as the holidays near. Do you really want to wait in long lines, find empty shelves, and deal with crowded aisles and cranky customers?