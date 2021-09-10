Discount Diva: How to get the Covid test you need to get into Canada, for free

If you want to go to Canada these days, one of the things you'll need is a negative Covid test.

But not just any test – it has to be a molecular test, which is more accurate than the antigen tests you're probably used to.

Nonessential travelers age 5 and older must be tested within 72 hours of travel. There are more than a dozen acceptable tests (find a list at Travel.gc.ca) but an antigen test is not one of them. You'll need a molecular test such as the PCR, NAT or NAATs to get across the border.

Places such as WNY Rapid Testing can charge as much as $225 for an RT-PCR test, which has a turnaround time of 30 minutes.

But, if you're able to wait longer, there are a bunch of places to get an acceptable molecular test for free.

You just have to do your best to pick a place that has a good chance at getting your test results back within three days.

If you call ahead to your specific location, they'll usually be able to tell you whether you're likely to get your results before that 72-hour window expires.