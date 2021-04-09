Discount Diva: Heading back to the office? It's going to cost you

If you started working from home last year because of the pandemic, you likely saved so much money that it was equivalent to getting a raise in your paycheck.

Now, if you're headed back to the office, be prepared to give that raise back.

If you didn't notice the trickle of dollars building up in your account while you worked from home, you'll certainly notice it leaving when you begin paying for gas, lunch and dry cleaning again.

Those costs likely went under the radar for most of your working life but, now that you've had a taste of what it's like without them, you're bound to experience some sticker shock.

Let's look at your daily commute alone – not the mileage or wear and tear on your car, just the hours you spend driving. Every workday, the Erie County commuter travels roughly 43 minutes round trip. That's the equivalent of 25 work days per year spent just sitting in our cars.

The average weekly wage for the Buffalo Niagara region before the pandemic was about $950 per week. If you look at all that unpaid time you're spending in your car just to get to and from work, it comes out to $4,750 per year.