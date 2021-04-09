Discount Diva: Heading back to the office? It's going to cost you

If you started working from home last year because of the pandemic, you likely saved so much money that it was equivalent to getting a raise in your paycheck.
Now, if you're headed back to the office, be prepared to give that raise back.
If you didn't notice the trickle of dollars building up in your account while you worked from home, you'll certainly notice it leaving when you begin paying for gas, lunch and dry cleaning again.
Those costs likely went under the radar for most of your working life but, now that you've had a taste of what it's like without them, you're bound to experience some sticker shock.
Let's look at your daily commute alone – not the mileage or wear and tear on your car, just the hours you spend driving. Every workday, the Erie County commuter travels roughly 43 minutes round trip. That's the equivalent of 25 work days per year spent just sitting in our cars.
The average weekly wage for the Buffalo Niagara region before the pandemic was about $950 per week. If you look at all that unpaid time you're spending in your car just to get to and from work, it comes out to $4,750 per year.
That's 25 unpaid days per year that are not benefiting you or your employer. Or the environment. Or anyone other than the people who make the podcasts you listen to in the car.
But let's look at some real dollars and cents.
Commuting costs. Gasoline is at $2.82 in Buffalo right now, according to AAA of Western and Central New York. That's up 50 cents a gallon from a year ago – a 22% increase – so you're looking at added expense just from that.
If the average gas tank holds roughly 12 gallons of gas (my Prius, for example) to 26 gallons of gas (my dad's Chevy pickup), that's $33.84 to $73.32 every time you fill up.
Working from home, many families could easily drop down to one car and cut car costs in half. Some insurance companies, such as State Farm, offer low-mileage discounts for telecommuters.
And, of course, there are the tolls, car payments, car washes, maintenance, oil changes and repairs you could do without because you're driving less.
Getting presentable. Leggings for the win. It's a lot easier to make yourself presentable for a Zoom call than for the office. You need a professional wardrobe, and not one that ends at your waist.
If you feel the need to wear makeup, that stuff is expensive. Same for hair products. You have to wake up earlier to leave time for all kinds of dumb things like ironing and blow drying your hair.
Don't forget the dry cleaning bills (though I feel for the dry cleaning companies that have seen business drop). And, if you're still shaving at home every day, I salute you. But I know a lot of people who are saving money forgoing razors.
Doctor co-pays. I used to get 12 to 15 migraines per month. That's debilitating. You know how many I've been averaging since I started working peacefully from home without distractions? Four.
That is amazing, considering I also took the opportunity during quarantine to wean myself off of the preventative meds and Botox I was relying on to treat them. Seriously, that is miraculous. Let's not even go into my ADHD and how much more focused people like me can be without constant disruptions and distractions.
My experience may be extreme, but I'm sure a lot of people can relate in some way or another regarding the health effects of working from home. Yes, I realize some people feel mentally healthier going into the office. That's why prevailing wisdom favors a flexible blend for those who want it.
Another thing: Post pandemic, I'm betting we'll all be running to the doctor to get checked out every time we get a cold or the flu. And in case you're wondering, this year's flu season has been virtually nonexistent with people staying home more and wearing masks.
Multiply those doctor copays by the number of people in your family next time the bug you bring home from the office wipes you all out.
Meals and coffee. Yes, of course you can eat breakfast and dinner at home, pack your lunch and make your own coffee. And if you do that every day, kudos, really.
But let's be real. What about all those mornings when you're running late, your son missed the bus, you can't find your other shoe? How about when everyone decides to go out to lunch and you don't want to be a party pooper? What about those exhausting days when it takes every last bit of energy just to pick up a pizza, let alone make dinner? What about those walks to the coffee shop that are the only antidote to your soul sucking cubicle?
Even if you buy just a bagel and coffee every day, what's that? Five bucks? $25 bucks a week? Good grief! That's $1,300 a year. Just one medium coffee once per workday (and you know you spend more than that, come on) is nearly $500 a year.
Don't get me wrong, I know those coffee breaks are necessary for your peace and sanity. Unless you're working from home, where peace and quiet are abundant, of course. But I digress.