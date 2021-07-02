Discount Diva: Grocery prices are rising. Try these tips to save

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The advice for saving on groceries hasn’t changed a whole lot since I started writing this column 13 years ago – cook at home, prepare large batches, make your own coffee. But there are a few things specific to the current crunch that some of you might not have considered.

Quarantine cooking: How to stretch meals when times are tough Being at home with the kids during the shutdown has brought me right back to my childhood. Back then, it was a lot of toast, a lot of rice and a lot of soup. I vividly remember my mom walking to the stove for a hot cup of tea several times a day, reusing each Salada tea bag at

Opt for delivery or pickup. I know this seems counterintuitive, since Instacart and other home grocery shopping prices are set a bit higher than on the shelf, but it works for me.

When I avoid the aisles (and their temptations), I come out ahead, even after factoring in the tip. The cardinal rule of frugal grocery shopping is to make a list and stick to it. Ordering online is the highest form of doing that.

You can still cherry pick the Sunday circular since sale prices are honored in apps such as Instacart. Plus, you can quickly and easily comparison shop for the best value, and it is much easier to swap items out when you don’t have frozen chicken breast thawing in your cart.