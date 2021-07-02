Discount Diva: Grocery prices are rising. Try these tips to save

I got sticker shock putting together a grocery order last week. It wasn’t a full stock up – just a quick refill of some missing items and a few extra snacks for a friend’s visit.
It came to $200.
Whether it's nutrition and exercise or finances and spending, the only way to lasting success is to commit to a lifestyle change, Samantha Christmann says.
Ingredients, packaging, labor, shipping – everything about getting food to our tables has gotten more expensive.
Food prices were already rising before the pandemic and are expected to increase by as much as 3% this year, after rising 2.2% since May 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
So, what’s going on?
Obviously, the early stages of Covid-19 lockdown and the resulting supply chain interruptions are still affecting things. Drought and extreme weather have worsened supply issues. And shipping prices have gone through the roof.
Imported foods have seen the biggest spike in price, as the cost of shipping freight over the ocean increased three times last year. Ports are busier than ever serving the spike in demand from homebound consumers – all while having fewer dock workers.
Shipping over the road is dramatically more expensive, too. Higher gas prices, paired with a shortage of truck drivers, have sent shipping costs soaring, according to Mike Kucharski, an industry expert and owner of JKC Trucking.
Support Local Journalism
The advice for saving on groceries hasn’t changed a whole lot since I started writing this column 13 years ago – cook at home, prepare large batches, make your own coffee. But there are a few things specific to the current crunch that some of you might not have considered.
Being at home with the kids during the shutdown has brought me right back to my childhood. Back then, it was a lot of toast, a lot of rice and a lot of soup. I vividly remember my mom walking to the stove for a hot cup of tea several times a day, reusing each Salada tea bag at
Opt for delivery or pickup. I know this seems counterintuitive, since Instacart and other home grocery shopping prices are set a bit higher than on the shelf, but it works for me.
When I avoid the aisles (and their temptations), I come out ahead, even after factoring in the tip. The cardinal rule of frugal grocery shopping is to make a list and stick to it. Ordering online is the highest form of doing that.
You can still cherry pick the Sunday circular since sale prices are honored in apps such as Instacart. Plus, you can quickly and easily comparison shop for the best value, and it is much easier to swap items out when you don’t have frozen chicken breast thawing in your cart.
Buy what’s local and in season. This is why farmer’s markets have such great prices and quality – what you’re buying is plentiful and hasn’t traveled far. It is also why subscribing to a local farm share is such a great idea.
Avoid what's imported. You wouldn’t believe how many common foods (fish, mushrooms, garlic) come from China.
Avoid what’s in short supply. Yes, you can lay off the chicken wings for a little while.
Don't be such a wimp about "expiration" dates. This isn’t just me being gross – manufacturers themselves urge you to use those dates as a guide, not a hard and fast rule. Most dates refer to an item’s peak freshness, not its safety risk. Even milk doesn’t sour the instant the clock chimes midnight.
Pack your lunch. If you’re back in the office (my condolences), buy your lunch ingredients, keep them in the kitchen and make your lunch on the spot. If you're in a job that makes that difficult – say construction or retail – see if your work buddies can figure out a sort of potluck schedule.
My friend and her co-worker take turns packing an extra lunch, so they each have to make lunch only every other day. It all evens out, but feels like half the work.