Discount Diva: Empty your flex spending account on these 9 things

Wow, you did it again. You got to the end of the year without spending all of the money in your Flex Spending and Health Savings Accounts.
I have finally gotten it down to a science so that my FSA is spent down to the last penny by the end of December, by staying conscious all year of what purchases qualify.
Honestly, now that I know how much cool stuff is out there, I have found myself using my FSA card to treat myself sometimes. Yes, I'm at the stage in life where a new sunscreen lip balm and some CPAP wipes are a real pick-me-up.
Anyway, don't leave money on the table. If you don't spend all the money in your account, you'll lose it.
Here are some eligible purchases you might not have considered.
Medical genetic testing kits. These at-home DNA kits test for medical conditions and diseases that you might be predisposed to. In general, you'll mail out a saliva sample, which will come back within a few weeks with information about your genetic risk factors. They typically cost from $99 to $300.
Just be careful that you're buying a test that is covered. Ones that give ancestry or ethnic information aren't eligible for reimbursement.
Ice packs and heating pads. You know you're old when you get excited about stuff like this. I have a janky neck and chronic migraines, so I'm always on the lookout for things that might ease my pain. I bought two of my most prized possessions with my FSA card: a shoulder-and-neck microwavable heating pad and a Velcro icepack headband. See also, Biofreeze.
Support Local Journalism
Pillows. I cannot sleep without my special little contoured CPAP pillow. It has a cutout on the side for the CPAP hose but that's not the important part. It's molded to the perfect shape so that my head and neck stay aligned with my spine. I also have acupressure pillows for my neck and lower back, along with a wedge pillows and a molded neck rest for when the migraines kick in.
There are roughly 8 zillion kinds of pillows out there that are covered by FSA and HSA accounts, including therapeutic body pillows and pregnancy belly pillows.
Massage. Massages are luxurious, but that doesn't mean you should treat them as a luxury. For me, they're a medical necessity. An hour massage can spare me days of physical pain from migraine and stop emotional distress in its tracks. But it has incredible health benefits for everyone – natural pain relief, better circulation, increased serotonin and eliminated toxins.
See if you can find a massage therapist who will squeeze you in before the end of the year. If they can't, massagers are also eligible FSA and HSA purchases.
Kid supplies. If you've got kids, you're going to need Band-Aids. And children's Tylenol. And Motrin. And sunblock. And overnight underpants.
Pregnancy tests. Trying to start a family? You could go through dozens or even hundreds of at-home tests. Fortunately they're FSA and HSA eligible. So are fertility tests.
Breastfeeding supplies. Breast pumps, breast pads and breast balm, oh my!
Feminine hygiene. Stock up on pads and tampons for next year. You can even buy period underwear, menstrual cups and cup wash.
Skin care. Medicated lotions, cleansers and lip balms designed to treat skin conditions are covered. But that also includes things like Aquaphor and Clear Complexion Aveeno.
All kinds of acne products are covered, from $5 oil-free facial cleansing wipes to $300 light therapy machines. Acne pads, face scrubs, oil-absorbing sheets, acne brushes and prescription acne medication are also eligible.