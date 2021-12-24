Discount Diva: Empty your flex spending account on these 9 things

Wow, you did it again. You got to the end of the year without spending all of the money in your Flex Spending and Health Savings Accounts.

I have finally gotten it down to a science so that my FSA is spent down to the last penny by the end of December, by staying conscious all year of what purchases qualify.

Honestly, now that I know how much cool stuff is out there, I have found myself using my FSA card to treat myself sometimes. Yes, I'm at the stage in life where a new sunscreen lip balm and some CPAP wipes are a real pick-me-up.

Anyway, don't leave money on the table. If you don't spend all the money in your account, you'll lose it.

Here are some eligible purchases you might not have considered.

Medical genetic testing kits. These at-home DNA kits test for medical conditions and diseases that you might be predisposed to. In general, you'll mail out a saliva sample, which will come back within a few weeks with information about your genetic risk factors. They typically cost from $99 to $300.

Just be careful that you're buying a test that is covered. Ones that give ancestry or ethnic information aren't eligible for reimbursement.