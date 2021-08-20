Discount Diva: Canada is open. What's your favorite Canadian treat?

I recently crossed the border into Canada for the first time in almost a year and a half. It was a very special thing.
Grandparents were reunited with grandchildren. Cottage owners were reunited with their beachside retreats. And I was reunited with my sweet, sweet Caramilk candy bars.
I'm sure you aren't going to get a Covid test just so you can go to Canada and buy a Coffee Crisp. I wouldn't either. And I know you can buy a lot of Canadian foods stateside at places such as Vidler's in East Aurora and Hello Sweets in the City of Tonawanda.
Still, what better time to celebrate our favorite Canadian creations?
"Crossing the border takes work, a lot of preparation and may cost you. You can't expect to roll up and breeze through like you did in the old days," writes Samantha Christmann.
Swiss Chalet. It's no coincidence that the last two Swiss Chalet restaurants to close in the United States were in Depew and Amherst.
I didn't grow up on Swiss Chalet, but I can understand its legion of devoted followers. If you think people crossing the border for rotisserie chicken and Swiss Chalet sauce is silly, just try to tell me you wouldn't travel to Ontario to visit Your Host or some other extinct restaurant you've built fond memories around.
Kinder Surprise Eggs. If you watch YouTube with your kid, you're aware that videos about Kinder Eggs have literally billions of views. Kids love to watch people break open the chocolate eggs and reveal the surprise toy inside.
A different version has become available on this side of the border but they're much different, thanks to a Food and Drug Administration rule from the 1930s. The rule – that foods cannot contain "non-nutritive" substances – was meant to keep things like antifreeze out of the food chain. But it also keeps the inner surprise capsule out of the center of Kinder's hollow, chocolate eggs. American Kinder Joy eggs are split into two sealed halves. Just not the same.
"Hey! What are you eating? Nothing! Nothing!" Commercials for the bubble-filled Aero chocolate bar used to air in the Buffalo market. You can find the candy bars at some specialty stores, including Bella Mia Chocolate Shop, 1096 Hertel Ave.
Alexander Keith's India Pale Ale. This brewery was founded in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 1820. The real Alexander Keith was a Scottish immigrant, mayor of Halifax and Grand Master mason of Nova Scotia. Anheuser-Busch InBev started distributing the beer in the states in 2011.
BeaverTails. Imagine a slab of fried dough shaped like a beaver's tail and slathered with everything from icing and Oreos to hazelnut spread and bananas. You can find them on Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Humpty Dumpty Dill Pickle Chips. Rebranded after the company was acquired by Old Dutch, the company is also know for its "sour cream & clam" flavored chips. Locally, you can find dill pickle-flavored potato chips made by the Snyder company of Pennsylvania.
Coffee Crisp. This is hands down Americans' most beloved Canadian candy bar. Sometimes you can find it at specialty shops here, such as Bella Mia Chocolate Shop on Hertel Avenue and Smokin' Joe's grocery store in Sanborn.
Cadbury Flake. Created in 1920, the flaky candy bar is made of thinly folded milk chocolate. It was carried by some specialty stores here, but a dispute between Hershey (which owns Cadbury's U.S. rights) and the British Cadbury's wholesaler, have cut off distribution of Canadian Cadbury products here.
Kinder Surprise. Thanks to the thousands of videos about them on YouTube, American children are obsessed with Kinder Surprise eggs, which contain a small toy inside the hollow, chocolate shell. An FDA ban on non-food items embedded in candy makes it illegal to bring them into the U.S.
Mr. Christie's cookies and biscuits. They're named for their creator, a Scottish-Canadian immigrant baker named William Mellis Christie. The brand was eventually sold to Nabisco, which came up with its catchy motto, "Mr. Christie, you make good cookies."
Roots clothing. This rustic-style clothier is known for its hoodies, leather bags, footwear and other leather goods -- but especially for their Negative Heel shoes. There are some outlets in the United States, but the only one in New York is located in Manhattan.
Swiss Chalet. Ever since our last remaining Swiss Chalet restaurant closed on Niagara Falls Boulevard, die-hard fans have been making the pilgrimage across the border to get their fix. You can find Swiss Chalet dipping sauce packets and gravy mix packets for sale in some U.S. stores, but they're much cheaper in Canada.
Vim. This company started in the early 1900s with a scouring powder similar to Comet. Today it comes in a range of cleaning products that some Western New Yorkers swear are superior to anything available here.
Canadians are known for crossing the border to buy American goods. But there are plenty of Canadian brands and products we love, too. View 40 of them in this gallery compiled by Samantha Christmann.
Hawkins Cheezies. According to Saveur magazine, they "will change your opinion of Cheetos forever – they’re super crunchy and impossibly cheesy." Its maker is still family-owned.
Ketchup chips. I'm not a huge fan but wow do people love them. There are also Ketchup Doritos. If I'm going to have a Canadian chip, I prefer dill pickle ones.
All-dressed potato chips. Ruffles describes them as "a blend of salty, savory and sweet flavors, all at the same time. Think salt & vinegar, ketchup and BBQ all rolled together."
Smarties. No, not that kind. Canadian Smarties are candy-covered chocolate buttons much like M&Ms. American Smarties are chalky discs sold in rolls packaged in cellophane. Canadian Smarties were originally made by British company Rowntree and Co., which was acquired by Nestle in 1988.
Mackintosh's toffee. You know it's good if it has stuck around for 130 years. Consumers are known to "Smack their Mack," slamming it against a hard surface to break it up instead of biting into it with their teeth. It's unmistakable in its tartan-patterned wrapper.
Poutine. Poutine and Cream on Hertel Avenue is one of my favorite places to take the kids for a treat. Its over-the-top indulgent Freak Shake milkshakes are awesome, but the pulled pork poutine is where it's at. Still, poutine is just not the same unless you're north (or, technically, west) of the border.
Aero. I grew up watching commercials for these chocolate bars on Canadian stations. They have chocolate bubbles that "pop" as the chocolate melts in your mouth. They were originally made by Rowntree.
Coffee Crisp. Another Rowntree invention. Vanilla wafers fused with coffee-flavored candy and covered in chocolate, they're everyone's favorite.
I smuggled $100 worth of illegal goods across the Canadian border last week. To be fair, the illegal goods were chocolate Easter eggs and I didn’t know I was doing anything wrong. But after I got home, I found out I could have been fined thousands of dollars if I’d been caught. You see, my 4-year-old daughter is obsessed