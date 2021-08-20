Discount Diva: Canada is open. What's your favorite Canadian treat?

A different version has become available on this side of the border but they're much different, thanks to a Food and Drug Administration rule from the 1930s. The rule – that foods cannot contain "non-nutritive" substances – was meant to keep things like antifreeze out of the food chain. But it also keeps the inner surprise capsule out of the center of Kinder's hollow, chocolate eggs. American Kinder Joy eggs are split into two sealed halves. Just not the same.

If you buy real Kinder Surprise eggs for your kids, be sure they enjoy them in Canada. Shipping, selling or carrying them to this side of the border is illegal. You can be fined.

Hawkins Cheezies. According to Saveur magazine, they "will change your opinion of Cheetos forever – they’re super crunchy and impossibly cheesy." Its maker is still family-owned.

Ketchup chips. I'm not a huge fan but wow do people love them. There are also Ketchup Doritos. If I'm going to have a Canadian chip, I prefer dill pickle ones.

All-dressed potato chips. Ruffles describes them as "a blend of salty, savory and sweet flavors, all at the same time. Think salt & vinegar, ketchup and BBQ all rolled together."