Discount Diva: Baby boomers, please, stop ripping into millennials

Jobs. Boomers could drop out of high school, walk into a factory and get a job paying enough to support a family. Today's equivalent of those jobs are in service and retail, paying minimum wage and requiring at least a high school diploma.

Trust me, millennials would rather work in a machine shop than serve a drive-thru full of Karens. And remind me: Which generation shipped all those jobs off to China in the first place?

Employers now call a 34-hour work week "part-time" so they don't have to offer insurance. That means millennials are often stuck working two jobs to get by and paying for their own insurance. On what planet is that lazy or entitled?

Even those working full-time work longer hours than many boomers did back in the days when staying past the end-of-the-day whistle meant raking in overtime pay.

College. We grew up hearing, "Go to college or you'll wind up in a dead-end, low-paying job." Well, thanks. Now we are working dead-end, low-paying jobs while trying to pay off record student loan debt. Great advice, guys.