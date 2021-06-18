Discount Diva: Baby boomers, please, stop ripping into millennials

Baby boomers just love to blame iPhones and avocado toast for millennials' financial woes. It's time to wise up.
Hey, I love boomers. Some of my closest friends are boomers. But there are some boomers that deride teenagers for biting into Tide Pods on a dare, even though teens in the boomer generation hitchhiked, thought seat belts were stupid and drag raced to their deaths.
(Tide Pods were Generation Z anyway. Millennials have now grown into middle age.)
Listen, you've got to ease up on the Facebook insults. Millennials don't benefit from the same conditions that helped launch you to success at their age. Despite working longer hours, having more advanced skills and spending years in college, millennials are sicker, poorer and sadder than their boomer counterparts were at this point in their lives. And – sorry – boomers helped create this sad state of affairs.
Jobs. Boomers could drop out of high school, walk into a factory and get a job paying enough to support a family. Today's equivalent of those jobs are in service and retail, paying minimum wage and requiring at least a high school diploma.
Trust me, millennials would rather work in a machine shop than serve a drive-thru full of Karens. And remind me: Which generation shipped all those jobs off to China in the first place?
Employers now call a 34-hour work week "part-time" so they don't have to offer insurance. That means millennials are often stuck working two jobs to get by and paying for their own insurance. On what planet is that lazy or entitled?
Even those working full-time work longer hours than many boomers did back in the days when staying past the end-of-the-day whistle meant raking in overtime pay.
College. We grew up hearing, "Go to college or you'll wind up in a dead-end, low-paying job." Well, thanks. Now we are working dead-end, low-paying jobs while trying to pay off record student loan debt. Great advice, guys.
The cost of college has more than tripled since 1963, and the return on investment can be depressingly low. And get this: the University of Minnesota is using taxpayer and tuition dollars to send baby boomers back to college for $10 per credit. Generation Z and millennials are literally paying for boomers' education on top of their own.
Housing. Boomers could buy a house in their 20s. The average home price was $11,900 in the late 1960s (for a more solidly built home), according to the Census Bureau. That's about $94,614 in today's dollars according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator. As of the end of April, the average home price in our area was $222,441, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.
Child care. Survival today requires two breadwinners, which means we have added child care expenses. Boomers were able to start families in their teens or 20s because it didn't take them as long to reach financial stability. That means they had parents who were young and energetic, and doting housewife moms willing to help out with child care.
Today, we get to pay strangers an average of 10% our income for child care. That amount of money is equivalent to buying a brand new car every year, according to a report in the Atlantic.
Oh and, in case you're wondering, the average car costs nearly twice what it did in the late '60s in today's dollars, according to Kelly Blue Book.