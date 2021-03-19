Discount Diva: As mom and pop stores struggle, don't forget to check in on them

When the Treehouse Toy Store announced earlier this month that it would close after 25 years, it hit a lot of Buffalonians right in the heart.

The beloved store didn't attribute the closing to the Covid recession, but said the challenges the pandemic poses hastened its decision.

The day after the announcement went out, there was a line of customers out the door waiting to get in. The store was flooded with people saying teary goodbyes (and taking advantage of the 15% going-out-of-business discounts).

While co-owner Gaetana Schueckler said it wasn't the case for her store, she said the phenomenon of "it's-too-late-now" support that stores receive once they announce they're closing is akin to how people react when they find out a loved one is dying.

"It's, 'If I only I would’ve known they were sick, I would've reached out more. I would've checked in on them,'" she said. "You have to assume the past year has taken a toll on a lot of people individually and business-wise, and you just gotta check in."