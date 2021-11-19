Discount Diva: 5 things that make me grateful this Thanksgiving

It's easy to dwell on the bad stuff. Sometimes it feels like that's all there is.

I was on Facebook this morning (first mistake) and saw a post from a mega retail chain congratulating a worker named Alvin. It detailed how Alvin has gone above and beyond for the company during his 17 years of service, and thanked him for his uncommon devotion.

"He's taught us no job is too big or small when you know it'll put a smile on someone's face and come prepared with the right tools (trusted duct tape, hammer and positive attitude)," it reads.

That's wonderful. So how did the $46 billion company, the world's fourth largest, show its gratitude? It gave him a bag of candy and had him pose with it for Facebook.

Depressing.

That's why it's so important to look for the good stuff. Counting blessings is the only way to keep your head above water some days.

I know I have a black belt in looking on the bright side, but there really are lots of things to be thankful for this year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

+2 'Is this the line?' I worked Black Friday at the mall last night. Here's how it went. After writing about Black Friday for The News for 10 years, Samantha Christmann spent Thanksgiving night working at a clothing store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls