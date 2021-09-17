Discount Diva: 5 super fun things that came from Western New York

On Elm Street in Buffalo since 1976, Litelab seems to have mellowed with age. It now designs luxurious light fixtures and lighting systems for museums and galleries, for universities such as Yale and Harvard, and for brands such as Porsche and Dior.

The original $15,000 dance floor – as important to the movie as John Travolta himself – sold for $1.2 million in 2017 on the film's 40th anniversary.

Milk-Bones. If you already knew this, you'll think everyone else knows it, too. But you would be surprised how many people don't know Milk-Bone dog treats are made on the East Side. One of the first stories I ever wrote for The News was about its factory and I didn't know it existed until then, either.

The dog treats were first made in 1908 at a biscuit bakery (for humans) in New York City. After expanding sales to Canada in 1954, it outgrew its New York factory and moved production to its current location on Urban Street in 1957.

Fun fact: a series of product placements helped raise its profile, including in a 1924 silent film called "The Tomboy" and a Disney cartoon crossover starring Minnie Mouse, her dog Fifi, Mickey Mouse and his dog Pluto.

