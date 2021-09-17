Discount Diva: 5 super fun things that came from Western New York

Buffalo, home of the chicken wing.
Yes, wings are great, but Western New York has given the world a lot of other things that are just as wonderful.
Did you know we were home to the Moog synthesizer, created the BarcaLounger reclining chair and developed game-changing birth control for women with the Lippes Loop IUD? And that's not all – we birthed Ball Jars, invented air conditioning and make Softlips lip balm.
Of course, we also produced the electric chair, Harvey Weinstein's Miramax Films and had a hand in the making of the atomic bomb; but let's not go there.
Chexx bubble hockey. My first experience with Chexx table hockey was at Sabreland ice rink in the 1990s, watching my little brother Joey sink quarters into it after his hockey game.
The domed arcade game was first made on Young Street in Tonawanda in 1983 and is now made on Main Street in Clarence by ICE, Innovative Concepts in Entertainment. Over the years, it has evolved from Chexx to Super Chexx and now Super Chexx Pro, which has an LCD-screen Jumbotron with video animations and live game calls.
If you'd like to live out your childhood dreams and make all your friends jealous, you can buy your very own Super Chexx Pro starting at about $3,200. You can even customize your team players.
ICE is behind a bunch of other arcade-style games, too; including claw machines, air hockey and free throw basketball.
Big League Chew. Ford Gum and Machine Co. is best known for its signature product Big League Chew – shredded bubble gum in a pouch. It was created in 1980 by a baseball player and a bat boy in homage to major league baseball players who often spit chewing tobacco at the ballpark (it was a different time, kids). Ford bought the distribution rights from Wrigley in 2010 and moved manufacturing from Mexico to its plant in Akron.
But Ford makes other recognizable brands, too. You know that extremely sour hard candy Warheads? It makes Warheads sour gumballs and squeeze candy. It also makes Smarties brand bubblegum and jellybean brand Jelly Belly gum.
Ford Gum and Machine Co. in Akron started in 1913, shortly after gumball machines were invented. It still makes tons of gumballs as well as its classic Carousel gumball machines and gumball banks.
The Wurlitzer jukebox. Wurlitzer didn't invent jukeboxes but it did make the most famous ones, which are still beloved and sought after today. What began in Ohio in 1853 as an importer of musical instruments became the Rudolph Wurlitzer Co. when it bought the North Tonawanda Barrel Organ Factory in 1909 and relocated to North Tonawanda. My grandma worked there in the 1950s or 1960s, which makes me so happy to think about.
The old factory, which closed in 1973, now houses a number of businesses, including the incomparable Platter's Chocolates. And, to sneak in another piece of NT history, KanJam was co-invented by my awesome science teacher Paul Swisher.
The disco dance floor. OK, I bet you didn't know about this one. Founded in Angola in 1975, Litelab Corp. got its footing with the light-up dance floor made famous in the movie "Saturday Night Fever." I don't mean it made ones like it – it made the actual color-pulsating floor that's featured in the iconic film. The company also used to make strobe lights and disco balls – how fun!
On Elm Street in Buffalo since 1976, Litelab seems to have mellowed with age. It now designs luxurious light fixtures and lighting systems for museums and galleries, for universities such as Yale and Harvard, and for brands such as Porsche and Dior.
The original $15,000 dance floor – as important to the movie as John Travolta himself – sold for $1.2 million in 2017 on the film's 40th anniversary.
Milk-Bones. If you already knew this, you'll think everyone else knows it, too. But you would be surprised how many people don't know Milk-Bone dog treats are made on the East Side. One of the first stories I ever wrote for The News was about its factory and I didn't know it existed until then, either.
The dog treats were first made in 1908 at a biscuit bakery (for humans) in New York City. After expanding sales to Canada in 1954, it outgrew its New York factory and moved production to its current location on Urban Street in 1957.
Fun fact: a series of product placements helped raise its profile, including in a 1924 silent film called "The Tomboy" and a Disney cartoon crossover starring Minnie Mouse, her dog Fifi, Mickey Mouse and his dog Pluto.
