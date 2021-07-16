Discount Diva: 10 ways to buy books online (and save money!) without Amazon

Whether it's the reports about its treatment of workers and tax dodging or its effect on small businesses and the environment; I've heard from many readers who – like me – are trying to wean themselves away from Amazon.
Unfortunately, when it comes to books, some of them end up buying from places such as AbeBooks, Book Depository and Audible – all of which Amazon owns.
The great news is, buying books elsewhere is ridiculously easy and I haven't missed Amazon one bit.
Here's a roundup of some of my favorite ways to buy books and a couple of tips on how to find deals.
Book deal newsletters. There are some excellent newsletters that round up book deals and deliver them to your inbox. My favorite is EarlyBirdBooks.com, which sends out a daily newsletter with awesome eBook deals, usually ranging in price from 99 cents to $2.99 – new, old, critically acclaimed, bestsellers, award winners, you name it. It will give you several sellers to purchase through, including Amazon, but the price is the same across each one.
A newsletter from BookRiot.com regularly has recognizable titles ranging in price from $1.99 to $3.99. It also often runs contests and giveaways. Like Early Bird, it will give you purchase options for each book (including Amazon). Opt to buy through IndieBound when you can – it's owned by the American Booksellers Association.
With both newsletters, watch out for impulse buys. It's the Dollar Tree effect ("It's only a dollar, why not?") but purchases add up quickly.
A to Z Books. This woman-owned e-commerce bookstore is right in Orchard Park. Visit ShopAtoZbooks.com.
Support Local Journalism
Bookshop.org. Click "Find a bookstore" at the top of the page and select an affiliate bookstore to support. You'll find Buffalo shops like Alice Ever After, Dog Ears and Talking Leaves, as well as Busy Bee in Lockport, the Bookworm in East Aurora and Monkey See, Monkey Do in Clarence. Just select which store you would like to receive the full profit from your purchase.
Libby. Download the Libby app on your phone, tablet or eReader to borrow digital books from the library. No more late fees – your book will return itself automatically on the due date. And you're not limited to your county's library branch. You can get a free card for the New York Public Library if you live, work, go to school or pay property taxes in the state.
BetterWorldBooks.com. With every book sold, it donates books or money to literacy causes. There's a huge selection of new and used books, and shipping is free. It was acquired by Better World Libraries in 2019, which partners with the Internet Archive to digitize books and make them available for free.
Audiobooks. Amazon owns Audible, but Libro.fm lets you buy audiobooks from the independent bookstore of your choice. You'll pay a $15 monthly membership, which gets you one free book per month and 30% off additional book purchases. Proceeds are shared with the local bookseller.
A note on Audible exclusives: When a book is offered as an Audible exclusive; it locks out libraries, schools and small businesses from lending or selling them.
Project Gutenberg. Bursting with 60,000 public domain classics that have been digitized by volunteers, Gutenberg.org has text as well as audiobooks for free.
More digital versions. eBooks.com gets high marks on EthicalConsumer.org, which researches and rates businesses based on their social, ethical and environmental behavior.
The Book Corner. OK, you can't technically shop them online without Amazon, but this nearly 100-year-old treasure in Niagara Falls is so awesome I had to include it. Despite boasting 21 miles of new and used books over three floors, owner Jeffrey Morrow is incredibly knowledgeable about his inventory. You can call and ask for a book, or even give him a topic and ask for a recommendation. If he doesn't have the best price, he'll do some research and tell you who does. Call 285-2928.
Your favorite independent bookstore's website, obviously. BurningBooks.com for the Connecticut Street gem. FitzBooks.net for the super cool Ellicott Street store. TLeavesBooks.com for Elmwood staple Talking Leaves. ShopBenders.com for Bender's Christian Store in Amherst.
You get the idea.