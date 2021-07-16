Discount Diva: 10 ways to buy books online (and save money!) without Amazon

A newsletter from BookRiot.com regularly has recognizable titles ranging in price from $1.99 to $3.99. It also often runs contests and giveaways. Like Early Bird, it will give you purchase options for each book (including Amazon). Opt to buy through IndieBound when you can – it's owned by the American Booksellers Association.

With both newsletters, watch out for impulse buys. It's the Dollar Tree effect ("It's only a dollar, why not?") but purchases add up quickly.

A to Z Books. This woman-owned e-commerce bookstore is right in Orchard Park. Visit ShopAtoZbooks.com.

Bookshop.org. Click "Find a bookstore" at the top of the page and select an affiliate bookstore to support. You'll find Buffalo shops like Alice Ever After, Dog Ears and Talking Leaves, as well as Busy Bee in Lockport, the Bookworm in East Aurora and Monkey See, Monkey Do in Clarence. Just select which store you would like to receive the full profit from your purchase.