Dingens Street warehouse project gets tax breaks
The property at 132 Dingens.

Plans to build a $7.45 million warehouse on the site of a former Tops warehouse on Dingens Street received $679,000 in tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

The 81,000-square-foot warehouse is being built on a speculative basis, without having any tenants lined up, but IDA officials noted that warehouse space is in high demand.

"We have a great need for them," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "They get filled up very quickly."

The site, at 132 Dingens St., is being developed by Joseph Panepinto, the owner of Pinto Construction, which provides warehouse, office and storage space to several local businesses.

The project will reuse the foundation from a former Tops warehouse that burned in 2010.

