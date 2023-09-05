Go Dills!

PLB Sports and Entertainment and Del Reid, founder of 26 Shirts and Bills Mafia, have teamed up to deliver Dills Mafia pickles to Tops Markets' shelves.

The pickles are natural, vegan and gluten-free. A portion of the proceeds will go to FeedMore WNY.

“Food products are definitely outside the norm for us, so we're glad we can begin this new endeavor with two experienced, well-respected brands," Reid said.

PLBSE adds the pickles to its list of sports-themed foods, which includes Doug Flutie's "Flutie Flakes" and Josh Allen's "Josh's Jaqs" and "JA's 17 Blend" coffee.

Dills Mafia pickles will be available only at select Tops locations and will be featured at its second annual Tops Slider Showdown, where local celebrities will make their own culinary creations in competition for a $500 donation to charity.

The Tops Slider Showdown will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Tops supermarket at 3980 Maple Road in Amherst.

- Samantha Christmann