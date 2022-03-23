Digging up more shovel-ready land in WNY

Wherefore art thou, shovel-ready land?

Leaders in Erie and Niagara counties have been talking for years about a dire shortage of available sites and buildings to attract new businesses.

But lest you think that's exclusive to the urban areas, check out what rural Chautauqua County is doing.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The head of the county's Industrial Development Agency says he wants to see the county buy at least 80 acres of land – in one or more large parcels – that could be used for shovel-ready sites.

It's all part of the effort to position Chautauqua for more growth and attract more employers.

Mark Geise, also deputy county executive for economic development, noted in a report to the agency board that the additional land is needed because of the well-documented shortage of available options for businesses throughout the region.