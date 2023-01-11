'Did we win?' While he was in hospital, Damar Hamlin's reps filed to trademark two phrases

Before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin even left the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his representatives were taking steps to trademark two phrases that had become linked to his recovery.

Hamlin is looking to trademark “Did we win” and “Three is back,” according to filings from Jan. 6 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The 24-year-old, second-year professional has received an overwhelming show of support from fans and the sports community after the injury he suffered during a Jan. 2 game, but some people and businesses have tried to cash in on that interest through the use of catch phrases like, “Did we win,” which is this first thing Hamlin asked doctors when he awoke from an induced coma.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital The Bills said Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after a "medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."

Hamlin, himself, has also been selling T-shirts using the “Did we win” phrase to benefit doctors, nurses and first responders and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center.

“We had too many people trying to immediately capitalize off his HIS story, so we decided to launch something and give back," Jordon Rooney, CEO of Jaster Athletes and a Hamlin marketing representative, said in a tweet about the T-shirts Hamilin is selling.

Filing for the trademarks is another step to further limit others from using those phrases without compensating Hamlin.

“He was still in the hospital in Cincinnati in recovery, so it’s kind of crazy just how fast his team worked to get these things filed,” said Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney and founding partner at Gerben Perrott, a law firm in Washington D.C., that does not represent Hamlin.

“My guess is this is driven heavily by his team trying to get him some protection around some of the things he might use as time goes on here,” he added.

“If you were representing Damar and saw a lot of clothing being sold and things out there about him, you’d say, ‘Hey, we need to quickly get trademark filings in here to make sure we’re protected,' " Gerben said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hamlin left that hospital bed in Cincinnati on Monday, three days after the trademark filings and a week after the scary injury that occurred when he made a chest-high tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, got up but quickly collapsed and then needed to be resuscitated on the field. From there, he was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center for a battery of tests and was released Thursday.

Some or all the proceeds from Hamlin-inspired merchandise being sold is being sent to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which has garnered $8.7 million in donations since he was injured. But this move to trademark the phrases provides Hamlin with more control over some of the items being put out there.

Explainer: Damar Hamlin's foundation has much to do after garnering $8.7 million in donations With more than $8.7 million in donations pouring in from roughly 245,000 donors since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati, the Chasing M's Foundation has taken on an unimagined scale.

“As an outsider, I am very impressed by the legal representation here acting as quickly as one probably could to make sure that this is done for Damar," Gerben said. "That’s not always the case when it comes to trademarks and brand protection, but they were obviously right on it here."

John Cimperman, who owns 42 North Brewing in addition to his career in sports marketing, viewed the filings as more of a defensive move than an offensive one, since someone else could trademark and monetize his phrases, and it provides Hamlin’s camp some time to figure out how to best use and leverage the trademarks to their benefit.

“Many times, it’s first to market, so I would view it as him not so much doing this to monetize it, but protecting his brand,” Cimperman said.

The applications note that among the products and services he intends to offer using the trademarks include clothing, mugs, pens and pins, motivational and educational speaking and athletic training. The attorney who submitted the filings on behalf of Hamlin is Richard Borkum of BT Advisors in California.

“I think it’s smart, since a big part of trademarking is about who’s the first to put out the application,” Cimperman said.

By garnering the trademarks, Hamlin’s camp can take legal action if any other entities or individual tried to use or commercialize either of the two phrases.

Given the questions surrounding Hamlin’s long-term prognosis, this may also represent an effort to provide Hamlin with runway for his future business ventures and protect a potential source of income.

Doctors have said it is too early to make a final medical diagnosis of what happened to him and to know whether Hamlin can play football again.

“I don’t know how much his medical team can project what his future is going to look like,” said Nellie Drew, a sports law expert at the University at Buffalo Law School. “But this is really good work by his agent to provide options for him. Say he does become a motivational speaker, he’ll want to have his classic line and catch phrase locked up.”