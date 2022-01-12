Development team plans 130 new creekside apartments in City of Tonawanda

Additionally, the developers plan to construct new boardwalks along the water, which could also be linked underneath the Delaware Bridge into the new boardwalks and other infrastructure improvements that the city is undertaking along Ellicott Creek on the other side of Delaware Street, near the historical society.

However, some neighbors are still upset, citing the scale of the project as excessive for such a small community, and warning of the traffic and parking problems that will result. Michael McClure, who lives on Fillmore and plans to launch a petition opposing the project, also complained that the new building will "cast a shadow" on his house, and suggested any new building should not be taller than any house.

"They don't want to hear that. They just want to put this thing in here," he said. "We know something has to go over there, but we don’t want it to be detrimental to our neighborhood. There’s a lot of elderly people who live there."

The properties were already rezoned last month from light industrial manufacturing to mixed-use. The developers submitted their site plans to the city for feedback, and expect to go to the Zoning Board of Appeals in late February, followed by the Planning Board. Conroe said they hope to have a shovel in the ground in the fall, with completion in 18 months.

