Don't forget the Southtowns

Amherst, Tonawanda and Clarence get a lot of attention, but the Northtowns aren't the only suburban area with a lot of pending development activity.

Take a look at the Town of Hamburg, where a couple of new warehouse projects, a 156-unit housing project, a self-storage facility, a dental clinic and a couple of new car washes are all in the works before the town Planning Board.

Specifically:

• Victor Liberatore’s Liberatore Management is seeking “sketch plan direction” on a proposed 44,000-square-foot warehouse complex on Burke Parkway, off Dorchester Parkway. Plans by Carmina Wood Design call for three separate warehouse buildings – two at 16,000 square feet and one at 12,000 square feet – with 92 parking spaces, on 3.7 acres. No tenants are lined up yet for the project, which would take eight months for construction. It's the second speculative warehouse project proposed for the town, after Benderson Development Co.'s planned 800,000-square-foot complex.

• Hutton ST 21 LLC wants to build a Mod Wash car wash facility at 5363 Southwestern Blvd., across from a Walmart Supercenter northwest of the intersection with Rogers Road. The project would include a 4,562-square-foot building on 1.83 acres, with three entry lanes, a 20-foot conveyor and 22 parking spaces, including 16 for vacuum stations.

• Splash Car Wash wants to demolish the former TGI Fridays building at 3701 McKinley Parkway, along the McKinley Mall Ring Road, and construct a 5,200-square-foot wash facility in its place. According to Carmina Wood, the 1.84-acre site would include three entry lanes to the 130-foot-long building, 24 vacuum stalls and two parking spaces, and can stack 39 cars in waiting.

• Aspen Dental Management is proposing to demolish a Pizza Hut restaurant and build a 3,515-square-foot dental clinic at 3497 McKinley Parkway. The project would include 34 parking spaces. The site was rezoned several years ago for another project that never came to fruition.

• A group called 716 Storage LLC is hoping to construct a 71,400-square-foot self-storage facility on 5.1 acres of vacant land surrounded by South Park Avenue, Bayview Road, Riley Boulevard and Southwestern. The $6 million facility would have an outdoor storage area with 19 spaces for recreational vehicles, adjacent to a proposed car wash facility that the town Planning Board approved in 2021. Construction will take 10 months, according to architect Chris Wood. The partnership includes David and Brian Burke, Greg Suffoleto and Mark Wolbert.

• DATO Development LLC, an affiliate of Burke Homes, is asking for “sketch plan direction” on a proposed $20 million mixed-use development at Southwestern and Rogers, featuring two four-story buildings at either end of a long property along Southwestern, each with 13,295 square feet of first-floor commercial space and 30 apartments on the upper three floors. Construction will take 18 months, Wood said.

• And the Planning Board issued the “final scoping document” for a proposal by Glen Wetzl’s Wetzl Development for a residential project on 42.5 acres of vacant land at Big Tree Road and Wilson Drive. Plans call for 156 attached residential units in 24 buildings that would use 22.4 acres of land, which would need to be rezoned, while the remaining 20.1 acres would be dedicated as permanent open space. The project would include 94 one-story units and 56 two-story units, all with attached garages, plus another 174 open parking spaces. The scoping document lays out the issues that must be studied in a draft environmental impact statement.

In Orchard Park

If that's not enough, try Orchard Park, where Jim's Steakout wants to build a 2,810-square-foot restaurant and drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road, on the east side of the street, north of Delta Sonic. That's the former site of a Long John Silver's restaurant. The nearest Jim's Steakout is in West Seneca.

And J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.'s Chase Bank retail division is seeking approval to erect a 3,500-square-foot branch with a drive-thru ATM on a vacant out-parcel in the Tops Plaza at 3201 Southwestern Blvd., between the Tops gas station and Starbucks.

Both were approved by the Planning Board.

Town of Aurora amphitheater

Meanwhile, in the Town of Aurora, the West Falls Center for the Arts at 1843-1863 Davis Road plans to take down a 2,477-square-foot storage building, add 138 new parking spaces, and build a new amphitheater, outdoor stage, sound booth, nature trails, sculpture park and concession stand on its 8.5-acre property, in order to host musical events and theatre productions, such as Shakespeare in the Park.

A Basil expansion in Lancaster

And in Lancaster, the Basil Family of Dealerships is planning to put up a 15,000-square-foot vehicle storage building and add another 15 parking spaces at 5077 Transit Road. That's between Basil Collision and Basil Classics, just south of Joe Basil Chevrolet.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

DRINK UP

The owners of Hamburg wine bar Alchemy Wine & Beer are seeking to expand their growing business with a new waterside private event center – and potentially condominiums.

Anne and T.J. Mackintosh and Nicole and Robert Casell recently acquired 3780 Hoover Road, and want to use half of the former 8,400-square-foot steel warehouse building as a new event facility, called Buffalo Champagne House.

They say the 4,200-square-foot space, with 350 feet of beach access, would enable them to host wedding receptions, showers, or other parties.

Last year, they told town officials, Alchemy hosted 75 special events at its current location at 20 Union St., where it has 2,300 square feet, but has outgrown the potential there. The business is already booked for 2023, and needs more room for larger events.

The facility was previously used by Switch Hits, which made decorative outlet and light-switch plates. The Town of Hamburg Planning Board is considering the project.

Richmond Vona

Then: Four years ago, attorneys John E. Richmond and Keith R. Vona teamed up to form a personal-injury law firm, Richmond Vona, with its flagship office in downtown Buffalo. The firm set up shop on the second floor of the former Seneca Plumbing Supply building at 192 Seneca St., above The Botanist, a medical marijuana store. Ellicott Development Co. owns the building.

Now: With the firm growing rapidly and seeking a suburban presence, the firm is adding a Williamsville location in the Village Park Business Center at 6400 Main St., east of Youngs Road, according to CBRE-Buffalo, which brokered the lease.

“Convenience and accessibility to our legal team is something we prioritize at our firm, and adding this office on Main Street will help us better serve our clients who live and work in the nearby suburbs,” Richmond said.

