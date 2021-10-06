Developers to lead transformation of Marine Drive Apartments

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority has selected an out-of-town real estate development and consulting team to lead the redevelopment of Marine Drive Apartments at Canalside.
BMHA said Wednesday it had finalized terms and signed an initial agreement with The Habitat Co. of Chicago and New York City-based Duvernay + Brooks.
They were selected from among a large group of local and national firms that responded to a request-for-qualifications that BMHA issued in 2020. The team met with BMHA officials on Tuesday and toured the 616-unit family public housing project, which was built in 1951.
The proposal by Habitat and Duvernay envisions a new layout of Marine Drive to create a mixed-income and mixed-use development, with educational, social and medical services on-site.
The firms also want to open up the site's interior so it can better connect to both the waterfront and the nearby Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park across the street.
“What we hope to accomplish at Marine Drive will demonstrate our commitment, and the Brown Administration’s commitment, to preserving affordable housing on Buffalo’s waterfront,” said BMHA Board Chair David Rodriguez.
The BMHA board has approved the hiring and contract, which does not specify any dollar amounts. However, BMHA has previously said that the combined renovation projects at Marine Drive, Commodore Perry and Shaffer Village will total more than $300 million, and will be the largest redevelopment initiative in the agency's history.
Habitat is a real estate firm that develops, manages and buys residential and commercial properties. Duvernay + Brooks is a real estate development and financial consulting firm specializing in affordable and mixed-income projects.
The developers and planning team will meet with Marine Drive residents over the next several months, and will participate in "planning exercises and public meetings" while it pursues financing options and applications, BMHA said in a statement. The redevelopment will be the largest in the agency's history.
“We are confident that – partnered with Habitat/Duvernay + Brooks – we will be able to make Marine Drive an example of our commitment to reimagining and transforming public housing in the City of Buffalo,” said BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown.