Developers to lead transformation of Marine Drive Apartments

The BMHA board has approved the hiring and contract, which does not specify any dollar amounts. However, BMHA has previously said that the combined renovation projects at Marine Drive, Commodore Perry and Shaffer Village will total more than $300 million, and will be the largest redevelopment initiative in the agency's history.

Habitat is a real estate firm that develops, manages and buys residential and commercial properties. Duvernay + Brooks is a real estate development and financial consulting firm specializing in affordable and mixed-income projects.

The developers and planning team will meet with Marine Drive residents over the next several months, and will participate in "planning exercises and public meetings" while it pursues financing options and applications, BMHA said in a statement. The redevelopment will be the largest in the agency's history.

“We are confident that – partnered with Habitat/Duvernay + Brooks – we will be able to make Marine Drive an example of our commitment to reimagining and transforming public housing in the City of Buffalo,” said BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown.

