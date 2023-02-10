Developers are seeking a total of nearly $4 million in tax breaks for two separate apartment projects in Niagara County that would redevelop a former school property and an assisted-living facility to create 90 market-rate units in North Tonawanda and Lockport.

Officials from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency are voicing support, citing the demands of Gov. Kathy Hochul's New York Housing Compact plan for all municipalities statewide – even though the projects were planned before the state plan was unveiled.

"These projects were already in the pipeline, but they fit nicely in addressing the crisis that they spoke to," said Andrea Klyzek, deputy director of the NCIDA.

Market-rate and for-profit senior housing projects are typically not considered eligible for IDA benefits, although the NCIDA considers them to be commercial projects. However, they can qualify if they face particular development obstacles, can document unique costs, or address an overall community need, according to an NCIDA policy summary.

In these cases, the two sites are both urban, and the projects would adaptively reuse or redevelop properties that have languished or would otherwise sit vacant.

Gratwick Place

Peak Development Partners is seeking $1.65 million in tax breaks for a 40,000-square-foot housing complex on a vacant lot in North Tonawanda that held Gratwick Elementary School before it was torn down in the 1980s. Located at 1286-1298 Payne Ave., the 3.2-acre site is located in the middle of the block between Stenzil and East Felton streets, north of downtown and east of Gratwick Waterfront Park.

The Buffalo-based developer – led by President Lee Crewson – wants to put up three two-story buildings, two with 12 units in each and one with 16 apartments, for a total of 40 units. The Gratwick Place Apartments will include 12 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments and 16 three-bedroom townhome-style units with garages. The $7.48 million project also includes 70 shared parking spaces.

"We're very excited about it," Crewson said.

Crewson said the project has been reviewed by the city, and was "very favorably received," so they hope to start work this summer, with completion after a year of construction. The property, which was acquired from Sam D'Angelo and Sons for $175,000, doesn't require any cleanup.

Aside from the purchase price, costs include $7 million for construction and $300,000 for soft costs. The project will be funded with $5.98 million in bank financing and $1.5 million in equity.

Peak is asking for a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property that would save it $1.3 million, as well as sales tax breaks valued at $304,000 and a mortgage-recording tax abatement of $56,063.

Crewson told the NCIDA board that the firm needs the tax breaks because of the rising construction costs, interest rates and materials pricing, and is "very much in need of your support." A public hearing was set for Feb. 28 in North Tonawanda, with the agency slated to vote on the application next month. NCIDA noted that North Tonawanda is expected to add 149 housing units over three years under the state mandate.

Peak, whose headquarters is in Larkinville, has about 400,000 square feet of commercial and residential space throughout the region, but primarily in Buffalo and its adjacent suburbs. However, Crewson - who is from the Southtowns - is "very familiar" with Niagara County, having served at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station until he retired last June as a logistics officer, with the rank of major, after 20 years in the Air Force and Reserves.

"I think the market is underserved for what we’re going to be offering," Crewson said. "We’ve had conversations with folks in the city of North Tonawanda and this is what they wanted. This project was born out of those ideas."

Chase Commons

Separately, LMK Realty Associates – whose previous work has focused on the Lewiston area – is seeking $2.2 million in tax breaks for a proposed rehab of the former Presbyterian Home in Lockport into Chase Commons.

Located at 327 High St., the 4.5-acre complex of four separate buildings was operated as a 52-unit assisted-living facility since 1959, but closed last year and is vacant. Its oldest building dates back 167 years.

LMK is acquiring it from Presbyterian Care WNY and Beechwood Homes for $1.3 million, with plans for a $5 million project to convert the existing units in the 40,000-square-foot complex into 50 market-rate apartments.

Most will be one- and two-bedroom apartments, but there will also be some efficiency apartments of about 400 square feet – which required variances from the City of Lockport because they will be smaller than the minimum of 600 square feet.

Besides the acquisition, costs include $3 million for construction and improvements, $300,000 for furniture and fixtures, and $400,000 in soft costs. Funding will come from $4 million in bank financing, plus $400,000 in equity. LMK is asking the NCIDA for a 15-year PILOT valued at $2.02 million, sales tax breaks of $144,000 and mortgage-recording relief of $30,000, and says the project is not viable without help. A public hearing will be held March 1.

NCIDA officials noted that Lockport's mayor and city council back the proposal, which would also help meet Hochul's housing goal. The project is expected to take about 12 to 15 months to complete, with the work performed by Buffalo Construction Consultants, whose president is a partner on the deal.

"We're very excited about this conversion project," said Nick Massaro, who leads new business development for LMK, which operates 350 apartments in Lewiston. "We think the city of Lockport needs something like this."