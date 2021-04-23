Developers poised to add 40 apartments, retail space in Clarence

Most recently, the firm renovated the former Immaculata Academy in South Buffalo into The Oaks at South Park, with 152 one-, two- and three-bedroom "carriage-style" apartments with private entries and garages. Those units are now leasing, said marketing director RaeAnne Plouffe. Rane also converted part of the school building, gym and auditorium into a clubhouse known as the Town Center.

Apartments, offices on Sheridan Drive

The Green Organization of Williamsville, led by Bryan and Matt Green, is planning to build a 28,800-square-foot, mixed-use building at 9150 Sheridan Drive. The developer has the property under contract to acquire it.

Designed by Sutton Architects and Carmina Wood Morris, the building would include 18 apartments across the three floors, plus 6,400 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. It would have two apartments alongside the commercial space, with eight units each on the second and third floors.

The units will include a mixture of 800- to 850-square-foot one-bedroom and 1,000- to 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom apartments. Rents will range from $1,200 to $1,600, according to documents filed with the town.