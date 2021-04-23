 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Developers poised to add 40 apartments, retail space in Clarence
0 comments
top story

Developers poised to add 40 apartments, retail space in Clarence

Support this work for $1 a month
7621-7631 Transit rendering

A rendering of Rane Property Management's proposed mixed-use project at 7621-7631 Transit Road in Clarence.

 Clarence Planning Board

A pair of mixed-use development proposals in Clarence are poised to bring 38 apartments and additional retail space to Transit Road and Sheridan Drive.

Rane Property Management wants to put up a mix of townhome and mixed-use buildings, along with storage units, at the corner of Transit and Wolcott roads. It would include 20 residential units in all.

The Green Organization is seeking a single three-story mixed-use building with 18 residential apartments and commercial space on the north side of Sheridan, just before it intersects with Main Street and Thompson Road.

Both projects have been pending since late 2019 and received conceptual approval from the town Planning Board on Wednesday, but still require final development plan approval after a more detailed technical and engineering review, said Jonathan Bleuer, the town's director of community development. They also require special exception use permits from the Town Board for multifamily housing.

A mixed-use project for Transit Road

Bowmansville-based Rane, led by Anthony Cutaia, is teaming up with the Hanania Family Partnership to redevelop a 6.88-acre property owned by Hanania at 7621 and 7631 Transit, at the southeastern corner of Wolcott. The site – which is zoned restricted business district – has four existing buildings, including the former Bitterman's Automotive Center and a multifamily house, but those will be demolished.

Anthony-Cutaia-Rane-Management

Anthony Cutaia, president of Rane Property Management, shows off the clubhouse at his Heron Pointe development on Grand Island. Rane is seeking final approval to expand its Dockside Village apartment complex in East Amherst onto Transit Road. 

In their place, Rane proposes to construct:

  • Three four-unit townhome buildings at the southern end, with two-story units in the middle and one-story units on either end.
  • A two-story building in the middle with 6,700 square feet of commercial space and one apartment on the ground floor, and another seven apartments on the second floor, for a total of eight units. The commercial space would include a 1,500-square-foot professional office, a 2,200-square foot restaurant with 40 seats and a 3,000-square-foot retail space.
  • An eight-car garage building with storage rooms just east of the two-story building.
  • Eight single-story self-storage buildings with a total of 93 10-foot-by-20-foot units. Two of the buildings, with 11 units, would be reserved for the on-site residents. The other six – four with 12 units, one with 14 and one with 20 – are for tenants of other Rane properties.
7621-7631 Transit aerial rendering

An aerial rendering of Rane Property Management's proposed mixed-use project at 7621-7631 Transit Road in Clarence.

Designed by Carmina Wood Morris, the project will include a main entrance from Transit and a secondary entrance from Wolcott, and plans include 104 parking spaces – 84 surface stalls and 20 garage spaces.

About 4.28 acres will remain greenspace, with 1.1 acres for recreation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

This is the latest project for Cutaia, who formed Rane in 2006 but has been growing more rapidly in recent years with projects in East Amherst and Clarence such as Dockside Village Apartments, Fox Creek Estates and Lockwood Villas, as well as Heron Pointe on Grand Island, Clifton Heights in Hamburg and Fairways at Lancaster.

Most recently, the firm renovated the former Immaculata Academy in South Buffalo into The Oaks at South Park, with 152 one-, two- and three-bedroom "carriage-style" apartments with private entries and garages. Those units are now leasing, said marketing director RaeAnne Plouffe. Rane also converted part of the school building, gym and auditorium into a clubhouse known as the Town Center.

Apartments, offices on Sheridan Drive

9150 Sheridan Drive

Proposed elevations of the front of The Green Organization's mixed-use building at 9150 Sheridan Drive in Clarence.

The Green Organization of Williamsville, led by Bryan and Matt Green, is planning to build a 28,800-square-foot, mixed-use building at 9150 Sheridan Drive. The developer has the property under contract to acquire it.

Designed by Sutton Architects and Carmina Wood Morris, the building would include 18 apartments across the three floors, plus 6,400 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. It would have two apartments alongside the commercial space, with eight units each on the second and third floors.

The units will include a mixture of 800- to 850-square-foot one-bedroom and 1,000- to 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom apartments. Rents will range from $1,200 to $1,600, according to documents filed with the town.

In response to comments from the Planning Board and town officials, the developer modified its proposal to include recreational elements, such as public benches. About 2.35 acres will remain greenspace.

Apartments in Lancaster

Separately, the Lancaster Planning Board tabled a site plan application for Pleasant View Garden Apartments, at 538 Pavement Road, at least until June 2.

The 24-unit apartment project by developer Elliot Lasky includes three two-story buildings on 2.2 acres, with eight units per building.

It's part of the Cross Creek development and was originally intended for a commercial plaza, but Lasky has been unsuccessful in marketing it as such for over 15 years, according to the Planning Board minutes.

There are no common hallways and each unit has its own entrance. There's also eight garages planned. Access will come from both Pavement and Pleasant View Drive.

The project requires at least one variance from the town Zoning Board of Appeals for density and possibly signage, and must also undergo an environmental review. Planning Board members also discussed changes to the sidewalks and entrances, said Planning Board chairman Neil Connelly.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Film Works wants to add office space and apartments to studios

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Conversion of Immaculata Academy property wins tax breaks
Business Local

Conversion of Immaculata Academy property wins tax breaks

  • Updated

Developer Anthony Cutaia won a major boost for his plan to turn the former Immaculata Academy property on South Park Avenue into apartments after the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency approved about $3 million in tax breaks that will carry the $26.7 million project over its financial hurdles. Cutaia’s Rane Development wants to convert the school building at 5138 South

Cutaia completes purchase of Immaculata Academy property
Business Local

Cutaia completes purchase of Immaculata Academy property

  • Updated

Two months after the Hamburg Planning Board approved the project, developer Anthony Cutaia is taking a step forward with his plans for a new housing development on the site of the former Immaculata Academy by acquiring the property. Cutaia, through The Oaks at South Park LLC, bought a 27-acre property at 5138 South Park Ave. from the Franciscan Sisters

Local News

Expansions planned for Fox Creek Estates, Dockside Village in East Amherst

  • Updated

Two mixed-use projects proposed by Rane Property Management for the same section of Transit Road in East Amherst received initial approvals from the town Planning Board last week. Both projects combine apartment and retail elements and are extensions of existing Rane Management complexes in the area, according to plans filed with the town. In the first, Rane Management President

Local News

Construction to begin in fall on Niagara Falls Boulevard apartments

  • Updated

The developer planning apartments and retail stores on Niagara Falls Boulevard in northwest Amherst said he expects to begin foundation work this fall. Anthony Cutaia, president of Rane Management, received final approvals from the town Planning Board earlier this month for his development at 3455 Niagara Falls Blvd., next to the former Evergreen Golf Course. Cutaia proposes to construct two,

Local News

Amherst delays vote on new apartment complex on Niagara Falls Boulevard

  • Updated

The Amherst Planning Board has delayed voting on a mixed-used project of 152 apartments and retail stores proposed for the northwest corner of town because its members want more details about how the development will affect wetlands that mark the property. The board voted 4-2 to table Rane Management’s application at last week’s meeting. But Rane President Anthony Cutaia

Williamsville apartment complex sold for $13.5 million
Local News

Williamsville apartment complex sold for $13.5 million

  • Updated

A newly formed real-estate partnership plans to make substantial renovations to a 156-unit apartment complex in Williamsville after buying the property this past week for $13.5 million. The Green Organization and Nostra Development, sister company to Total Wrecking, acquired the 124,000-square-foot Drexel Hill Apartments at 203 Evans St., at Essjay Road, in a sale that closed Monday. The veteran

Four Elmwood Avenue apartment buildings sell for $3.7 million
Local News

Four Elmwood Avenue apartment buildings sell for $3.7 million

  • Updated

Developer Nick Sinatra has sold four Kenmore apartment buildings to two real estate investors for $3.7 million. Scott A. Hunt, through Hunt & Associates WE LLC, bought the buildings at 2726, 2520 and 2271 Elmwood Ave. from Sinatra, who owned them through his Elmwood KT Apartments limited-liability company. The purchase price for the three properties was $3.3 million, according

Two lawsuits over Amherst apartment complex settled, but another lingers
Local News

Two lawsuits over Amherst apartment complex settled, but another lingers

  • Updated

Two of three lawsuits sparked by a proposed $5 million Amherst apartment complex were settled, but more legal wrangling continues. The Town Board on Monday agreed to withdraw its lawsuit opposing variances granted by the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals for the 24-unit project at 44oo N. French Road. The Zoning Board acted in May 2017 after the Town

Englewood Avenue apartments acquired by investors
Business Local

Englewood Avenue apartments acquired by investors

  • Updated

Multifamily real estate investor Bryan Green snapped up another Town of Tonawanda apartment complex Thursday, adding to a cluster he already owns on Sheridan Drive and Englewood Avenue. Green, through Matlis Four, paid $820,000 to acquire 614 Englewood from Frank Ventura, who has owned it since 1985, when it was built. The two-building, two-story complex – with 12 units

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News