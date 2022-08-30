Another 62 units of affordable housing are coming to an East Side neighborhood near the Broadway Market.

A Rochester supportive housing developer is teaming up with Buffalo's Cedarland Development Group on a $20.5 million project that will bring a mix of housing options to 38 city-owned vacant lots on Playter Street.

The lots are not all contiguous, with some scattered along the length of the street. So CSD Housing and Cedarland plan to construct new residences in a variety of styles, ranging from single-family patio-home rental or duplexes to stacked three-story garden-style apartments in a single building, with the largest structure containing 18 units.

The Playter Gardens at the Market project will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and will also offer supportive services such as case management and care through the Matt Urban Center, along with connections to other providers. Those services would likely be housed in office space on the first floor of the largest building.

"We were really interested in working on a concept to address the vacant lots with affordable housing," said Kevin Dagher, vice president of Cedarland, a developer that is already active on the East Side. "It’s really important for residents of the East Side. There’s too many vacant lots and everyone needs to be working on that issue."

The developers are working with city officials, who connected them after CSD Housing began poking around for a project site. They're hoping to be named designated developer of the sites, which would enable them to purchase the properties from the city.

"We’re enthusiastic that the Brown administration is behind more affordable housing," said Robert B. Cain, director of real estate development for CSD, citing statistics that an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 units are still needed in Buffalo. "We’re dealing with a supply shortage, and the more units we can bring online, the more it’s going to help everyone. This is a small role in a bigger picture, but it can certainly make an impact in the neighborhood."

The project's geographic area is located about three blocks east of the Broadway Market, while the southern end is just a block from the circle at Memorial and Paderewski drives, in front of the Central Terminal. Cedarland is already working on a pair of projects at the corner of Broadway and Fillmore Avenue, about five blocks away, so the new venture fits into its focus area.

In fact, that's how the partners came together. CSD is a small development and consulting firm that specializes in supportive housing and works with clients and partners across the state from Long Island and the mid-Hudson region to the Albany area and west to Buffalo. As CSD began exploring Buffalo's East Side to find a new project and partner, it came across Cedarland's work in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, particularly at 950 and 998 Broadway.

And it found Playter Street nearby, with its proximity to the Broadway Market and the Central Terminal, and an abundance of city-owned vacant lots ripe for redevelopment.

"Playter Street made a whole lot of sense to focus on," Cain said.

The project has already received initial funding of $550,000 through the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, but it will be mostly funded through 9% low-income housing tax credits from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. They would also need city approvals for the project plan itself.

Cain said officials hope Christa Construction of Rochester can break ground by the third quarter of 2023, and finish after 14 months, by the first quarter of 2025.