Developers drop grocery store from Elmwood Crossing plan

Elmwood Village residents won't be seeing a large grocery store opening up at Elmwood Crossing after all.

Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate have been leading the ambitious project to convert the former Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo into a mixed-use community are modifying their $150 million redevelopment plan.

They're yielding to changed market conditions, new realities on the ground and neighborhood pressure, as they seek to advance their multiyear project toward eventual completion.

Most significant among the changes:

They're dropping plans for a larger grocery, because it "no longer is feasible."

They've decided to retain the home at 187 Bryant St., because "upon further evaluation," it "has been determined to be a viable structure for renovation and there has been great community support for this home to remain, rather than be demolished."

Instead, the team plans to add another three-story apartment building with 30 units in place of the grocery store at 180-204 W. Utica St., with a leasing and property management office on the ground floor. And the house will be rehabbed for use as a residence, although the garage carriage house in the rear will still be demolished.

"Despite efforts to secure a grocer which would have been a great addition, it just didn’t pan out in the end," said Sinatra Vice President of Development Matt Connors. The developers came close to negotiating a deal with Dash's Markets, he said, but that fell through and then the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the retail business overall.

Plans ultimately call for more than 220 apartments, 27 condominiums, 20 for-sale town houses, a 75-room boutique hotel, a day care, boutique shops and offices – spread over locations on three streets. Four of the seven phases of redevelopment are now either completed or underway, but the remaining three phases represent by far the largest component of transformative work.

Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra are now asking the Common Council to change the broad conditions that will govern the rest of the project under a "planned-unit development" designation, adjusting some of the city-approved terms while dropping special provisions they no longer need.

"The request to amend the Elmwood Crossing PUD is intended to respond to the changes to the proposed development that has occurred over the past several years," project attorney Marc A. Romanowski wrote in a letter to the city, citing "the evolution of the components of the development."

Meanwhile, the planned Bryant-Hodge pocket park that had been designated to replace the Bryant home has been redesigned by Wendel to flow around the home, based on community feedback, and will include about half of the covered area under the raised Alfiero structure that previously sheltered the drive-up hospital entrance.

"We have expanded the footprint of this future community gathering space and been able to weave in some neat opportunities for a variety of spaces both covered and open, based on feedback heard from the community," said Ellicott Director of Development Tom Fox.

Additional requested changes to the PUD involve setback, building height, lot coverage, transparency and pedestrian access, and signage.

