Developers bring back project to turn former Buffalo school into apartments

The rest of the funding will come from 9% federal and state low-income housing tax credits, HOME funds from the city, grants from the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency, the deferred development fee, gap financing through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, and funds from the Supportive Housing Opportunity Program.

Once approved and financed, construction is expected to take about 18 months. Officials hope to start work by 2022.

The 2.65-acre site is zoned for mixed-use edge development. The Planning Board was slated to review the application in a public hearing on Monday, but that meeting has been canceled due to lack of quorum, so the review will be in two weeks. Regardless, approval is not expected immediately, as the project must first go through an environmental review.

Constructed in 1907 and expanded in 1930, the three-story brick building was designed by Howard Beck and includes an unusual smokestack tower, a basement level and a gymnasium, as well as a central courtyard. Located on 2.65 acres at Broadway and Person Street, with Krupp Street in back, it stretches across an entire city block. Its full size is actually 165,000 square feet, but the developers are mothballing a portion of it.