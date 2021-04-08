Developer wants to expand complex on Transit to house Kaylena Marie's Bakery, School of Rock

Bevilacqua Development is proposing to construct a pair of mixed-use multitenant commercial buildings that would fill out a retail plaza at the southwest corner of Casey and Transit roads in Amherst.

The 5.65-acre plaza property at 9290-9300 Transit is divided into three parcels. It already has a 15,470-square-foot Aldi grocery store and a 13,321-square-foot CVS Pharmacy taking up two of the pieces. But there's still a long grass field behind both stores, totaling 1.72 acres.

Aldi – which owns the entire property – has agreed to sell that rear portion and the CVS property to Bevilacqua for $3 million, divesting itself of 3.5 acres while keeping its own store.

"It's rare when you get to acquire a generational quality asset like CVS," said Jonathan Bevilacqua, owner and managing member of his firm. "It's a signal intersection with a heavily trafficked area, with room for additional development."