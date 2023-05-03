Two years after kicking off construction on the first phase of his Lancaster Village Center redevelopment project – now fully occupied – Tommy R. Sweeney is ready to embark on the second part of his effort to remake part of the village's business district.

But he says he can't do the $5.2 million project without tax breaks from the Lancaster Industrial Development Agency. He's seeking $131,000 in sales tax breaks on purchases, $38,000 in mortgage-recording tax relief and an unspecified property tax break.

Sweeney's Glassco Management wants to build a 27,000-square-foot apartment and retail building at 20 W. Main St. That's part of a larger 4.3-acre piece of land – known locally as the "BOCES property" – that Sweeney bought from the Village of Lancaster Community Development Corp. for $925,000 in 2018.

Plans call for 18 upper-level apartments and 9,000 square feet of first-floor retail and commercial space, overlooking Cayuga Creek Park and within walking distance to village shops. The apartments will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

That's similar to the first phase that Glassco completed last year. That building is now fully leased with apartment tenants and six retailers. The stores in the first building include 716 Athletics, Gabriel's Bakery, bath-and-body retailer Bathe, Symposium Wine Bar, women's clothing consignment store Emily's Closet and West Main Jewelers.

Sweeney said he expects the same setup for the second project, although the slope of the new site allows for some underground garages and patios. The retail spaces will range in size from 1,200 to 2,900 square feet. He's been talking to an ice cream retailer and "a couple of restaurants," but hasn't finalized any leases yet.

Sweeney expects to spend $4.8 million on construction, including $1.5 million for materials and $2.5 million for labor. He's got $4.8 million in bank financing and $400,000 in equity lined up, but says he can't make the project work or get the financing without IDA help.

But he's also worried because of recent resistance by LIDA board members to a similar residential apartment project by Depew contractor-turned-developer Lucas James.

James, who proposed a boutique hotel for the former Desiderio's restaurant site, now plans to put up his two-story, 18,092-square-foot Cornerstone Plaza at the corner of Broadway and Bowen Avenue, with eight apartments and 7,255 square feet of commercial and retail space.

While the James project was ultimately approved last month by a 5-2 vote, some board members said the purpose of the IDA is to support industrial projects, not overall economic development.

Sweeney said he's concerned. "It's clear to me that this should be approved, but we're a little nervous about it," he said.

Without the tax breaks, "the project doesn't stand," he said, noting that the first phase "barely breaks even" because of cost-overruns, and "Phase 2 is going to be even more difficult than that."

IDAs generally do not provide tax breaks for housing and retail projects, although there can be exceptions for targeted development areas or distressed neighborhoods. The idea behind that policy is that retail and market-rate residential projects typically do not spur as much new spending and spinoff development as commercial or industrial projects.

In recent years, however, IDAs have backed numerous residential and retail projects, especially in locations where older and underused buildings are being renovated.

The IDA will hold a public hearing on Glassco's application at 3:30 p.m. on May 9. The project, which would create 20 full-time jobs, has been approved by the village. Sweeney hopes to start work in September, with completion by September 2025 and full occupancy by May 2026.