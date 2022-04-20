Developer proposes five-story apartment building on Delaware Ave. in Allentown

A local real estate company that already owns eight residential and commercial properties in Buffalo and Kenmore is hoping to bring a new five-story building with 44 market-rate apartments to Delaware Avenue in Allentown.

LCB Capital – which is headquartered in Kenmore but owned by an investor from central New Jersey – is proposing to construct a mixed-use building on a parking lot, located in the middle of the block between Allen and Virginia streets.

The 34,002-square-foot brick-and-metal-panel building would feature 40 one- and two-bedroom apartments on the upper floors, above a surface parking area. Another four units would be added later to the upper floor of an adjacent two-story building that would remain on part of the site, with the first floor becoming retail space.

Located at 505 and 515 Delaware, and extending back to Virginia Place, the 0.6-acre property includes parking and the partially occupied medical office building that hosts East Coast Orthotic and Prosthetic Corp. Another single-story building of 2,559 square feet will be demolished to create more surface parking and green space, according to plans by Stephanie M. Hunt of Silvestri Architects.

Upon completion, the two buildings would contain 48,168 square feet of space, Hunt said.

LCB – whose president, Yang Li, lives in West Windsor, N.J. – is seeking four variances from the Green Code from the Zoning Board of Appeals, for lot width, front-yard setback, ground-story transparency and ground-story height.

"The redevelopment project would not be feasible if the project was redesigned to be brought into strict compliance" with the Green Code, Hunt wrote.

She said LCB needs the ground floor for covered parking. And the project spans two separate lots that will be combined for the project, resulting in the extra-large lot width.

The $4.35 million project will also require approval from the city Planning and Preservation boards, as well as other permits. Hunt said the developer hopes to start work by late 2023 or early 2024.

New Broadway building

The Zoning Board also will also review a proposal by Ammar Shaibi of Buffalo to construct a one-story multi-tenant retail and restaurant building at 881 Broadway, near an existing retail building that is under renovation on the same property.

The proposed 14,100-square-foot building would be erected by Lamparelli Construction to replace commercial buildings that were demolished on the 1.4-acre property, according to Shaibi’s application.

It would use the existing parking lot at Broadway and Detroit Street, with 40 to 45 spaces.

Shaibi is seeking five variances from the Green Code for window transparency and setback, including to allow the planned siting of the new building instead of having it located along Broadway, where it would eliminate the current parking. The site is bounded by Broadway, Detroit and Townsend streets.

Another Dollar General

A new Dollar General discount store could be coming to Buffalo, between Larkinville and the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood.

The Broadway Group, the Huntsville, Ala.-based retail developer that works with the dollar store chain, is seeking to put up a 10,640-square-foot store at 897 E. Eagle St., at Fillmore Avenue.

The single-tenant store would sit on 1.675 acres now owned by Sado Gas Sales.

